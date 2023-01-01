Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pepper steaks in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve pepper steaks

Koi Sushi Wok - 4205 W Anthem way, A109, Anthem, 85086

4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pepper Steak$13.95
More about Koi Sushi Wok - 4205 W Anthem way, A109, Anthem, 85086
Thai E-San image

 

Thai E-San

616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pepper Steak$0.00
Stir-fried beef with pineapple, tomatoes and mushrooms
More about Thai E-San
Cornish Pasty Co. - 18725 N 32ND ST, A-110- Union Hills

18725 North 32nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peppered Steak$17.00
Sirloin in a peppercorn brandy cream sauce, sautéed portobello, leeks, zucchini and Stilton bleu cheese. Served with a side of peppercorn brandy cream sauce.
More about Cornish Pasty Co. - 18725 N 32ND ST, A-110- Union Hills
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown - 7 W Monroe

7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Peppered Steak$14.50
Sirloin in a peppercorn brandy cream sauce, sautéed portobello, leeks, zucchini and Stilton bleu cheese. Served with a side of peppercorn brandy cream sauce.
More about Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown - 7 W Monroe

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Encanto

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Prescott

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (140 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (32 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (494 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (356 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (440 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (141 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (994 restaurants)
