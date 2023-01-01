Pepper steaks in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve pepper steaks
Koi Sushi Wok - 4205 W Anthem way, A109, Anthem, 85086
4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem
Pepper Steak
$13.95
Thai E-San
616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix
Pepper Steak
$0.00
Stir-fried beef with pineapple, tomatoes and mushrooms
Cornish Pasty Co. - 18725 N 32ND ST, A-110- Union Hills
18725 North 32nd Street, Phoenix
Peppered Steak
$17.00
Sirloin in a peppercorn brandy cream sauce, sautéed portobello, leeks, zucchini and Stilton bleu cheese. Served with a side of peppercorn brandy cream sauce.
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown - 7 W Monroe
7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix
Peppered Steak
$14.50
Sirloin in a peppercorn brandy cream sauce, sautéed portobello, leeks, zucchini and Stilton bleu cheese. Served with a side of peppercorn brandy cream sauce.