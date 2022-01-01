Paninis in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve paninis
3939 East Campbell Avenue, Phoenix
Dapper & Stout Coffee Company
201 East Washington Street, Phoenix
|HAM & AMERICAN PANINI
|$8.91
Stack of honey ham, white American cheese & mayo. Pickle wedge on side. Enjoy with our own complimentary S& P "Chic" Chips. Everything is prepared in advance, there are no substitutions.
Postino Arcadia
3939 East Campbell Avenue, Phoenix
Fair Trade Cafe
1020 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix
|Fair Trade Cuban Panini
|$12.00
Iberico spansh chorizo, black forest ham, manchego cheese, pickles and spicy mustard on our house-made herbed panini bread.
Perfetto de Cafe
2149 W Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix
|Turkey Bacon Panini
|$10.50
Sliced turkey, bacon, tomato, and pesto spread, with a side of potato chips.
|Chicken Pesto Panini
|$10.50
Grilled chicken , provolone cheese, spinach, tomato and pesto spread, with a side of potato chips.
|Ham and Cheddar Cheese Panini
|$9.00
Sliced ham, cheddar cheese, with a side of potato chips.
Switch Restaurant & Bar
2603 N. Central Ave, Phoenix
|Jalisco Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, jalapeños, guacamole, chipotle, aioli, tomatoes, corn, jack cheese, ciabatta.
Lookout Tavern
830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix
|Club Panini Sandwich
|$14.50
sourdough • turkey • ham • bacon •
swiss • cheddar • avocado aioli • butter
lettuce • tomato • red onion
Fillmore Coffee Co.
600 North 4th St, Phoenix
|Chicken Panini
|$8.50
Marinated chicken breast, sliced tomato, basil pesto, house made chutney, fresh mozzarella toasted on a ciabatta roll.
d'Lite Healthy on the Go - Arcadia
3214 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Chicken Breast Panini
|$8.50
Chicken Breast, Portabello Mushrooms, Feta Cheese & Tomato, with a Pesto drizzle, all baked on toasted Sourdough.
Add Bacon and Avocado for a "Next-Level" flavor 'Which!
Postino Central
5144 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
Match Market
1100 N. Central Ave, Phoenix
|Pesto Chicken Panini
|$14.00
fresh mozzarella, oven-dried tomatoes, spinach, calabrian chili aioli
Bertha's Cafe
3134 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Ham Panini
|$9.15
Smoked Ham, arugula, tomatoes, Spicy Mustard and havarti cheese.
|Roasted Veggie Panini
|$9.45
Oven roasted seasonal veggies. Pesto mayo, arugula, roasted red peppers, and Havarti.
5144 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
d'Lite Healthy On The Go - 7th Ave
5502 N 7th Ave, Phoenix
|Chicken Breast Panini
|$9.50
Chicken Breast, Portabello Mushrooms, Feta Cheese & Tomato, with a Pesto drizzle, all baked on toasted Sourdough.
Add Bacon and Avocado for a "Next-Level" flavor 'Which!
Pomo Pizzeria
2502 East Camelback Road, Phoenix
Pomo Pizzeria
705 N 1st St. Unit 120, Phoenix
|Capri Panini
|$12.95
sausage, belpaese cheese, mushroom, bell pepper, onion.
|Positano Panini
|$13.95
prosciutto crudo, mozzarella, arugula, parmigiano, EVOO.
|Meatball Panini
|$14.95
arcadia meat market grass fed meatballs, belpaese cheese, tomato sauce, parmigiano, basil