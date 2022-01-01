Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve paninis

Dapper & Stout Coffee Company image

 

Dapper & Stout Coffee Company

201 East Washington Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
HAM & AMERICAN PANINI$8.91
Stack of honey ham, white American cheese & mayo. Pickle wedge on side. Enjoy with our own complimentary S& P "Chic" Chips. Everything is prepared in advance, there are no substitutions.
Tuscan Tuna Panini image

 

Postino Arcadia

3939 East Campbell Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuscan Tuna Panini$13.00
Albacore tuna dressed in olive oil and balsamic vinegar with white cheddar, pickles, and dijonnaise.
Prosciutto Brie Panini$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
Roasted Turkey Panini$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
Fair Trade Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Fair Trade Cafe

1020 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (1416 reviews)
Takeout
Fair Trade Cuban Panini$12.00
Iberico spansh chorizo, black forest ham, manchego cheese, pickles and spicy mustard on our house-made herbed panini bread.
Item pic

 

Perfetto de Cafe

2149 W Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Panini$10.50
Sliced turkey, bacon, tomato, and pesto spread, with a side of potato chips.
Chicken Pesto Panini$10.50
Grilled chicken , provolone cheese, spinach, tomato and pesto spread, with a side of potato chips.
Ham and Cheddar Cheese Panini$9.00
Sliced ham, cheddar cheese, with a side of potato chips.
Switch Restaurant & Bar image

 

Switch Restaurant & Bar

2603 N. Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jalisco Panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, jalapeños, guacamole, chipotle, aioli, tomatoes, corn, jack cheese, ciabatta.
Lookout Tavern image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Lookout Tavern

830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (2836 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Club Panini Sandwich$14.50
sourdough • turkey • ham • bacon •
swiss • cheddar • avocado aioli • butter
lettuce • tomato • red onion
Main pic

 

Fillmore Coffee Co.

600 North 4th St, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Panini$8.50
Marinated chicken breast, sliced tomato, basil pesto, house made chutney, fresh mozzarella toasted on a ciabatta roll.
Item pic

 

d'Lite Healthy on the Go - Arcadia

3214 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Breast Panini$8.50
Chicken Breast, Portabello Mushrooms, Feta Cheese & Tomato, with a Pesto drizzle, all baked on toasted Sourdough.
Add Bacon and Avocado for a "Next-Level" flavor 'Which!
Tuscan Tuna Panini image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Postino Central

5144 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuscan Tuna Panini$13.00
Albacore tuna dressed in olive oil and balsamic vinegar with white cheddar, pickles, and dijonnaise.
Prosciutto Brie Panini$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
Roasted Turkey Panini$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
Match Market image

 

Match Market

1100 N. Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pesto Chicken Panini$14.00
fresh mozzarella, oven-dried tomatoes, spinach, calabrian chili aioli
Bertha's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Bertha's Cafe

3134 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ham Panini$9.15
Smoked Ham, arugula, tomatoes, Spicy Mustard and havarti cheese.
Roasted Veggie Panini$9.45
Oven roasted seasonal veggies. Pesto mayo, arugula, roasted red peppers, and Havarti.
Restaurant banner

 

d'Lite Healthy On The Go - 7th Ave

5502 N 7th Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Breast Panini$9.50
Chicken Breast, Portabello Mushrooms, Feta Cheese & Tomato, with a Pesto drizzle, all baked on toasted Sourdough.
Add Bacon and Avocado for a "Next-Level" flavor 'Which!
Item pic

 

Pomo Pizzeria

2502 East Camelback Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Capri Panini$12.95
sausage, belpaese cheese, mushroom, bell pepper, onion.
Positano Panini$13.95
prosciutto crudo, mozzarella, arugula, parmigiano, EVOO.
Meatball Panini$13.95
grass fed meatballs, belpaese cheese, tomato sauce, parmigiano, basil
Item pic

 

Pomo Pizzeria

705 N 1st St. Unit 120, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Capri Panini$12.95
sausage, belpaese cheese, mushroom, bell pepper, onion.
Positano Panini$13.95
prosciutto crudo, mozzarella, arugula, parmigiano, EVOO.
Meatball Panini$14.95
arcadia meat market grass fed meatballs, belpaese cheese, tomato sauce, parmigiano, basil
