Tostadas in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve tostadas
More about La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
3202 S 40th St, Phoenix
|Lunch #1 Taco Tostada Tamale
|$9.99
|Lunch #8. Taco, Tostada, Cheese Enchilada
|$9.99
More about Uncle Bear's - New Location 2
Uncle Bear's - New Location 2
10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150, Phoenix
|Tostada Nachos
|$14.59
Corn Tortilla Rounds, Smashed Tio Oso's Borracho Beans, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa and Cilantro
More about Crescent Ballroom
BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS
Crescent Ballroom
308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix
|Veggie Tostada
|$5.50
|Tinga Tostada
|$6.00
Tostada chips covered with pulled chicken and roasted onion marinated in tomato chipotle sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese, and tomatillo salsa.
More about Salvadoreño Restaurant #3
Salvadoreño Restaurant #3
8911 N Central Ave, Phoenix
|Tostada de Platano Verde
|$5.50
Green Plantain Chips
More about Carmen's Authentic Mexican Food
Carmen's Authentic Mexican Food
8433 N. Black Canyon Highway, Phoenix
|Build-Your-Own Tostada Bar
|$12.49
Everything you need to make your own Tostada, including your choices of 2 toppings, red salsa, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo (mild fresh salsa), and guacamole, and fresh-cut lime. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. **This is a 'Per Person' item. Please adjust the quantity of this item to reflect the headcount of your party**
More about La Casa de Juana
La Casa de Juana
3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix
|Shrimp Ceviche Tostadas (3)
|$12.95
|Tostadas (3)
|$11.95
More about The Original La Canasta
The Original La Canasta
723 S 7TH AVE, PHOENIX
|Lunch #8. Taco, Tostada, Cheese Enchilada
|$9.99
|Bean Tostada
|$3.49
One tostada topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
No mixed two or three way for this tostada only
|Lunch #1 Taco Tostada Tamale
|$9.99