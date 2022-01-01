Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve tostadas

La Canasta Burrito Shoppe image

 

La Canasta Burrito Shoppe

3202 S 40th St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (263 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch #1 Taco Tostada Tamale$9.99
Lunch #8. Taco, Tostada, Cheese Enchilada$9.99
More about La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
Uncle Bear's - New Location 2 image

 

Uncle Bear's - New Location 2

10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tostada Nachos$14.59
Corn Tortilla Rounds, Smashed Tio Oso's Borracho Beans, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa and Cilantro
More about Uncle Bear's - New Location 2
Crescent Ballroom image

BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS

Crescent Ballroom

308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4 (1278 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Tostada$5.50
Tinga Tostada$6.00
Tostada chips covered with pulled chicken and roasted onion marinated in tomato chipotle sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese, and tomatillo salsa.
More about Crescent Ballroom
Salvadoreño Restaurant #3 image

FRENCH FRIES

Salvadoreño Restaurant #3

8911 N Central Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (909 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tostada de Platano Verde$5.50
Green Plantain Chips
More about Salvadoreño Restaurant #3
Item pic

 

Carmen's Authentic Mexican Food

8433 N. Black Canyon Highway, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Build-Your-Own Tostada Bar$12.49
Everything you need to make your own Tostada, including your choices of 2 toppings, red salsa, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo (mild fresh salsa), and guacamole, and fresh-cut lime. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. **This is a 'Per Person' item. Please adjust the quantity of this item to reflect the headcount of your party**
More about Carmen's Authentic Mexican Food
La Casa de Juana image

 

La Casa de Juana

3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Ceviche Tostadas (3)$12.95
Tostadas (3)$11.95
More about La Casa de Juana
Item pic

 

The Original La Canasta

723 S 7TH AVE, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lunch #8. Taco, Tostada, Cheese Enchilada$9.99
Bean Tostada$3.49
One tostada topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
No mixed two or three way for this tostada only
Lunch #1 Taco Tostada Tamale$9.99
More about The Original La Canasta
Item pic

 

Rosita's Place

2310 E Mcdowell Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tostada Con Crema$4.00
Bean Tostada$3.25
With cheese, lettuce and tomato.
More about Rosita's Place

