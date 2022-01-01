Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Scramble - Camelback

2375 E. Camelback Rd #115, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cakes$11.89
Griddled with milk chocolate chips, topped with powdered sugar
Scramble - 7th St.

9832 N. 7th St #1, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cakes$11.89
Griddled with milk chocolate chips, topped with powdered sugar
LGO Cake Shop

4410 North 40th Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Chocolate Cake
Rich chocolate cake, Milk chocolate buttercream, chocolate rosettes, chocolate jimmies and gold dust
9" Cake requires 3 day notice
Chocolate Sprinkle Cake
Yellow cake with rainbow sprinkles baked into the batter, Milk chocolate buttercream, fully covered in rainbow sprinkles
9" Cake requires 3 day notice
Chocolate Mousse Salted Caramel Cake
Chocolate GF cake, chocolate mousse, salted caramel, dark chocolate ganache, chocolate glaze and chocolate shards. Same cake that is served at Buck & Rider and Chelsea's Kitchen for dessert
9" Cake requires 3 day notice
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd

3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Cake$6.99
Chocolate cake, mousse filling, and chocolate ganache icing
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Lookout Tavern

830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (2836 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Lava Cake$8.99
