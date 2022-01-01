Chocolate cake in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Scramble - Camelback
2375 E. Camelback Rd #115, Phoenix
|Chocolate Chip Cakes
|$11.89
Griddled with milk chocolate chips, topped with powdered sugar
Scramble - 7th St.
9832 N. 7th St #1, Phoenix
|Chocolate Chip Cakes
|$11.89
Griddled with milk chocolate chips, topped with powdered sugar
LGO Cake Shop
4410 North 40th Street, Phoenix
|Double Chocolate Cake
Rich chocolate cake, Milk chocolate buttercream, chocolate rosettes, chocolate jimmies and gold dust
9" Cake requires 3 day notice
|Chocolate Sprinkle Cake
Yellow cake with rainbow sprinkles baked into the batter, Milk chocolate buttercream, fully covered in rainbow sprinkles
9" Cake requires 3 day notice
|Chocolate Mousse Salted Caramel Cake
Chocolate GF cake, chocolate mousse, salted caramel, dark chocolate ganache, chocolate glaze and chocolate shards. Same cake that is served at Buck & Rider and Chelsea's Kitchen for dessert
9" Cake requires 3 day notice
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$6.99
Chocolate cake, mousse filling, and chocolate ganache icing