Cucumber salad in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve cucumber salad
More about Scratch Food and Beverage
Scratch Food and Beverage
1720 Lowrie Street, Pittsburgh
|Tomato + Cucumber Salad
|$11.00
zhug, labne, falafel crunch, fine herbs
*vegetarian*
More about Coop DeVille
Coop DeVille
2305 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh
|Cucumber Tomato Salad
|$5.80
cucumbers, heirloom tomatoes, fish sauce vinaigrette, sugar, chillis, mint, cilantro, peanuts
More about Rosewater Middle Eastern Grill
Rosewater Middle Eastern Grill
808 liberty ave, pittsburgh
|Yogurt Cucumber Salad
|$5.99