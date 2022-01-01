Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Scratch & Co. image

 

Scratch Food and Beverage

1720 Lowrie Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato + Cucumber Salad$11.00
zhug, labne, falafel crunch, fine herbs
*vegetarian*
More about Scratch Food and Beverage
Coop DeVille image

 

Coop DeVille

2305 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cucumber Tomato Salad$5.80
cucumbers, heirloom tomatoes, fish sauce vinaigrette, sugar, chillis, mint, cilantro, peanuts
More about Coop DeVille
Item pic

 

Rosewater Middle Eastern Grill

808 liberty ave, pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yogurt Cucumber Salad$5.99
More about Rosewater Middle Eastern Grill
Banner pic

 

Sally Ann's

136 6th Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tomato & Cucumber Salad$16.00
little gem, piment d' espelette, bronze fennel, croutons, cucumber ribbons, green beans, heirloom tomatoes
More about Sally Ann's

