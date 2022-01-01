Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta

3047 W Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (2475 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$14.99
More about Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Jim's Tavern

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad$12.99
Hand battered crispy buffalo chicken over mixed greens with celery, banana peppers, red onion and bleu cheese crumbles tossed in our buttermilk ranch
Pgh Fried Chicken Salad$12.99
A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and tender fried chicken.
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern

