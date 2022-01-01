Octopus in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve octopus
Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila
810 Ivy Street, Pittsburgh
|Octopus
|$19.00
Flour Tortilla with Grilled Octopus, Mango Habanero Salsa, Red Onions, Arugula, and Toasted Chile de Arbol.
Tako
122 Bakery Square Blvd, Pittsburgh
|Octopus Tacos
|$22.00
spanish octopus, harissa aioli, fried chickpeas, charred jalapeno pico, mint, cilantro
Station
4744 Liberty Ave, Bloomfield
|Roasted Octopus
|$16.00
beet, golden raisin, almond, mahon cheese, grapefruit, verde