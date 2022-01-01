Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve octopus

Item pic

 

Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila

810 Ivy Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Octopus$19.00
Flour Tortilla with Grilled Octopus, Mango Habanero Salsa, Red Onions, Arugula, and Toasted Chile de Arbol.
More about Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila
Octopus Tacos image

 

Tako

122 Bakery Square Blvd, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Octopus Tacos$22.00
spanish octopus, harissa aioli, fried chickpeas, charred jalapeno pico, mint, cilantro
More about Tako
Item pic

 

Station

4744 Liberty Ave, Bloomfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Octopus$16.00
beet, golden raisin, almond, mahon cheese, grapefruit, verde
More about Station
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Too

5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (992 reviews)
Takeout
Tako (Octopus)$7.00
More about Sushi Too

