Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime ribs in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve prime ribs

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Jim's Tavern

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)
Takeout
Friday Prime Rib (only Friday after 4pm)$23.99
Slow Smoked Prime Rib (10-12oz) with choice of two sides... Best in Town!
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
Item pic

 

Steel Mill Saloon

1225 Grandview Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prime Rib Sandwich$16.00
Shaved Prime rib on a Hoagie roll, topped with French Onion Mayo, Swiss, caramelized onions, with a side of Au Jus
More about Steel Mill Saloon
Roman Bistro image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Roman Bistro

2104 Ardmore Blvd, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.1 (4 reviews)
Takeout
14 oz PRIME RIB (3PM SAT/SUN ONLY) - served with au jus, chef potato and house vegetable$29.00
Blackened Prime Rib$14.00
More about Roman Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsburgh

Tuna Wraps

Carrot Cake

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Fried Pickles

Green Beans

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Rolls

Rangoon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

East Liberty

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Pittsburgh to explore

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (400 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston