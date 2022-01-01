Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake shakes in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve cake shakes

Cake Shake image

 

Coco + Hazel - · Bon Air

2733 McRae Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cake Shake$15.00
Birthday Cake Milkshake with Whipped Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles and a Cherry, served in a Rainbow Sprinkle-Rimmed Cup, topped with a Slice of Confetti Cake.
All shakes ordered online will be made to go, in plastic cups.
*If you have a nut allergy, please let us know. Specialty Shakes for nut allergy will be put in a plastic cup WITHOUT the icing around the rim to decrease the chance of cross-contamination.*
More about Coco + Hazel - · Bon Air
Sugar Shack, Luther Burger & Green Ghost image

 

Sugar Shack, Luther Burger & Green Ghost - North Chesterfield

1931 Huguenot Rd, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Birthday Cake Shake$4.89
More about Sugar Shack, Luther Burger & Green Ghost - North Chesterfield

