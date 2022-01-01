Lox in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve lox
More about Chewy's Bagels LLC
Chewy's Bagels LLC
3138 W. Cary St, Richmond
|Lox Bagel
|$10.00
A classic open faced sandwich with plain cream cheese, red onion, capers, dill, lox, on your choice of bagel.
More about Nate's Bagels
Nate's Bagels
21 S Allen Ave, Richmond
|Side Lox And Dill Cream Cheese
|$3.00
|Tub Lox And Dill Cream Cheese
|$8.00
|Lox Portion
|$5.00
More about The Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe - Shockoe Slip
The Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe - Shockoe Slip
1217 E. Cary St, Richmond
|Lox & Cream Cheese w/ Fresh Dill
|$10.95
Kosher North Atlantic Salmon (no dyes or artificial preservatives), smoked with oak wood with all the fixing - cream cheese, fresh dill and chopped red onion, and those tart little capers on open-face Campagne loaf.