Lox in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve lox

Item pic

 

Chewy's Bagels LLC

3138 W. Cary St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lox Bagel$10.00
A classic open faced sandwich with plain cream cheese, red onion, capers, dill, lox, on your choice of bagel.
More about Chewy's Bagels LLC
Item pic

 

Nate's Bagels

21 S Allen Ave, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Lox And Dill Cream Cheese$3.00
Tub Lox And Dill Cream Cheese$8.00
Lox Portion$5.00
More about Nate's Bagels
Lox & Cream Cheese w/ Fresh Dill image

 

The Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe - Shockoe Slip

1217 E. Cary St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lox & Cream Cheese w/ Fresh Dill$10.95
Kosher North Atlantic Salmon (no dyes or artificial preservatives), smoked with oak wood with all the fixing - cream cheese, fresh dill and chopped red onion, and those tart little capers on open-face Campagne loaf.
More about The Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe - Shockoe Slip
Urban Hang Suite image

PANINIS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Hang Suite

304 E. Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Lox Bagel$9.75
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers,red onions and fresh dill on a bagel of your choice
More about Urban Hang Suite

