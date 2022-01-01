Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma in Richmond

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve shawarma

JewFro image

 

JewFro

1721 E Franklin St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shawarma$16.00
Za'atar roast leg of lamb, Israeli Salad, Tahini, Preserved lemon-harissa aioli, chapati flatbread
More about JewFro
Item pic

 

Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon

2825 Hathaway Rd, Richmond,

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Family$30.00
Family style meals (for 2 or 4 people)
Served with Natalie’s rice and Fettoush salad
Sliced and marinated chicken grilled with tomatoes.
Shawarma beef wrap$15.00
marinated and grilled beef in a whole wheat wrap with greens, tomatoes, onions, pickles, turnips, tahini dressing
Mix Shawarma Family$32.00
A mix of beef and chicken shawarma.
More about Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon

