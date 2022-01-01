Shawarma in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve shawarma
More about JewFro
JewFro
1721 E Franklin St, Richmond
|Shawarma
|$16.00
Za'atar roast leg of lamb, Israeli Salad, Tahini, Preserved lemon-harissa aioli, chapati flatbread
More about Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon
Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon
2825 Hathaway Rd, Richmond,
|Chicken Shawarma Family
|$30.00
Family style meals (for 2 or 4 people)
Served with Natalie’s rice and Fettoush salad
Sliced and marinated chicken grilled with tomatoes.
|Shawarma beef wrap
|$15.00
marinated and grilled beef in a whole wheat wrap with greens, tomatoes, onions, pickles, turnips, tahini dressing
|Mix Shawarma Family
|$32.00
A mix of beef and chicken shawarma.