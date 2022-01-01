Collard greens in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve collard greens
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse
1322 V St, Sacramento
|Collard Greens
|$0.00
*Gluten-Free/Contains pork*
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Fixins Soul Kitchen - Sacramento
3428 3rd Ave, Sacramento
|Collard Greens
|$6.00
Cooked with turkey necks.
Taste Buds Barbeque - 601 15th Street
601 15th Street, Sacramento
|Collard Greens & Corn Muffin
|$5.00