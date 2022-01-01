Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Collard greens in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve collard greens

Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse

1322 V St, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (1522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Collard Greens$0.00
*Gluten-Free/Contains pork*
More about Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse
Fixins Soul Kitchen image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Fixins Soul Kitchen - Sacramento

3428 3rd Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (4762 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Collard Greens$6.00
Cooked with turkey necks.
More about Fixins Soul Kitchen - Sacramento
Item pic

 

Taste Buds Barbeque - 601 15th Street

601 15th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Collard Greens & Corn Muffin$5.00
More about Taste Buds Barbeque - 601 15th Street
Banner pic

 

Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats

715 56th St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Collard Greens$7.00
More about Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats

