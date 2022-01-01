Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve mussels

Zinfandel Grille image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Zinfandel Grille

2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (2298 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CLAMS & MUSSELS$20.00
Calabrian Chili, Garlic Bread, Sundried Tomato, White Wine, Shallot
More about Zinfandel Grille
Mussels image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento

6519 Savings Pl, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (4293 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels$13.00
New Zealand green mussels.
More about Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento
Pangaea Bier Cafe image

 

Pangaea Bier Cafe

2743 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (1209 reviews)
Takeout
BLT Mussels$19.00
More about Pangaea Bier Cafe
Mussels image

 

Firehouse Crawfish, Delta Shores

8148 Delta Shores Circle Ste. 140, sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels$13.00
New Zealand green mussels.
More about Firehouse Crawfish, Delta Shores
Item pic

SALADS • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Midtown Sushi

2801 P street, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (203 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
HH New Zealand Mussels$10.00
Broiled in garlic aioli, topped with ponzu sauce, scallions, masago, sesame seeds.
New Zealand Mussels$14.00
More about Midtown Sushi

