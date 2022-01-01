Mussels in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve mussels
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Zinfandel Grille
2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento
|CLAMS & MUSSELS
|$20.00
Calabrian Chili, Garlic Bread, Sundried Tomato, White Wine, Shallot
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento
6519 Savings Pl, Sacramento
|Mussels
|$13.00
New Zealand green mussels.
Firehouse Crawfish, Delta Shores
8148 Delta Shores Circle Ste. 140, sacramento
|Mussels
|$13.00
New Zealand green mussels.