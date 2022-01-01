Shrimp fried rice in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice
Drunken Fish
639 Westport Plaza Dr., St. Louis
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$15.75
Diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs,
stir-fried with rice and shrimp
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Wasabi Sushi Bar
4239 Duncan Ave, St Louis
|Kids Shrimp Fried Rice
|$7.00
Nami Ramen
278 N Skinker Blvd, Saint Louis
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$14.50
Delicious fried rice mixed with scrambled eggs, green onions, and fresh vegetables.
Sunny's Cantina
6655 Manchester Avenue, Saint Louis
|Shrimp Fajita Fried Rice
|$16.99
Seasoned rice with seared peppers, carrots, eggs, onions, pico de gallo and avocado verde sauce
Sushi Ai Clayton
4 North Central Avenue, Clayton
|Hibachi Shrimp Fried Rice
|$11.00
