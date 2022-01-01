Steak quesadillas in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve steak quesadillas
More about Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican
Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican
10312 Manchester Road, St Louis
|Carbon (Steak) Quesadilla
|$11.95
steak al carbon, and fundido cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with guac, pico, crema & cilantro.
More about Amigos Cantina
SEAFOOD
Amigos Cantina
120 W Jefferson Ave, Kirkwood
|Steak Quesadilla
|$13.99
Flour tortilla grilled with a blend of Monterey Jack, Cheddar, & Chihuahua cheeses, diced fajita steak, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, & diced tomatoes. Served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, & our homemade guacamole.
Add pickled or fresh jalapenos + .99