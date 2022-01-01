Turkey burgers in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve turkey burgers
Chris' Pancake & Dining
5980 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis
|Turkey Burger
Hi Pointe Drive In
1033 McCausland Ave, Saint Louis
|TURKEY BURGER
|$8.00
5 ounce turkey patty dressed anyway you want it
Circle 7 Ranch
11769 Manchester Rd, Des Peres
|Turkey Burger
|$12.50
Turkey burger with avocado, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
Schlafly Tap Room
2100 Locust Street, ST Louis
|Turkey Burger
|$15.50
Turkey patty served with lettuce, bacon, guacamole & pepper jack cheese served on a brioche bun
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cheeburger Cheeburger
13311 Manchester Rd, Des Peres
|Turkey Burger
|$8.79