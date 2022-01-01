Veggie quesadillas in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas
More about Sunny's Cantina
Sunny's Cantina
6655 Manchester Avenue, Saint Louis
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$8.99
Chihuahua cheese, peppers and onions
More about Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican
Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican
10312 Manchester Road, St Louis
|Verduras (Veggie) Quesadilla
|$8.95
charred peppers, grilled onions, and fundido cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with guac, pico, crema & cilantro.
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
731 S Lindbergh Blvd, Frontenac
|VEGGIE QUESADILLA
|$10.99
Quesadilla w/ mushrooms, spinach, tomato, Mozzarella & Feta cheese topped w/ bruschetta mix