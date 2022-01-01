Chicken wraps in Saint Louis
Three Kings Public House
Three Kings Public House
11925 Manchester Rd., Des Peres
|Three Kings Wings
|$14.49
Over a pound of our breaded Award Winning Wings
|Pretzel Sticks
|$7.99
Two large pretzel sticks served with a side of queso blanco.
|The Big Red
|$13.49
Hand breaded chicken breast tossed in Three Kings signature wing sauce topped with provolone cheese and served on a brioche bun. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
Three Kings Public House
6307 Delmar Blvd, University City
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.49
Hand-breaded chicken breast tossed in Three Kings signature wing sauce with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, and tomatoes. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
Bootleggin' Tavern
1933 Washington Ave, St Louis
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap w/tax
|$9.50
Large tortilla stuffed with smoked chicken breast, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and ranch dressing.
Three Kings Public House
40 Ronnie's Plaza, St. Louis
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.49
Hand-breaded chicken breast tossed in Three Kings signature wing sauce with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, and tomatoes. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
Lona's LiL Eats
2199 California Ave, Saint Louis
|#5 Big Thai Chicken Wrap **CONTAINS PEANUTS"*
|$10.25
grilled chicken | stir-fried rice | lime-ginger peanut sauce | rice paper wrap
Substitutions? (Ex - No Cilantro) Use
"Create Ur Own" Menu Below!
|Plate
Your Choice Protein, Filler and Sauce (Sauce Always On Side!!)
|Hill Tribe Soup
ITS BACK!!! Rich bone broth with Rice noodles, carrots, stir fried veggies, green onion and fresh herbs with your choice of protein.
Circle 7 Ranch
11769 Manchester Rd, Des Peres
|CLICK HERE FOR CURBSIDE PICKUP
Please pull up on the east side of the building for curbside pick-up.
|Classic Burger
|$10.50
Two certified angus beef patties, with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion
|Buddy Salad
|$13.50
House lettuce blend chopped and tossed with Circle 7 Ranch dressing, BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, cheddar, black bean corn salsa, cucumber, avocado, tri-colored corn tortilla strips, and onion straws.
RECOMEND WITH RANCH
Lester's
9906 Clayton Road, Ladue
|Hamburger
|$11.95
Grilled half pound Certified Angus Beef® Burger served with lettuce, tomato and onion
|Full Buff Wings
|$15.95
10 Buffalo Wings
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.95
Grilled flour tortilla filled with spicy breaded chicken or shrimp, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, pepper jack cheese and ranch dressing
Nick’s Pub
6001 Manchester Ave, Saint Louis
|FIsh and Chips Dinner
|$11.00
Hand-breaded fish, served with French fries & tartar sauce
|Basket of Fries
|$5.00
Large portion of crispy, house made fries
|6 pc Wing
|$8.00
Choose 1 sauce
Lets Do Lunch Catering
5381 Arsenal St, St. Louis
|Assorted Soda Cans (per person)
|$1.50
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist, Diet Dr. Pepper, Diet Mt. Dew and more
|Chicken Spedini (Min 10 People)
|$10.25
Chicken breast tenders rolled in bread crumbs and topped with our
creamy Italian cheese & mushrooms sauce.
|Monterey Chicken (Gluten Free)
|$11.75
Chicken Breast brushed with barbeque sauce and topped with bacon & Monterey jack cheese