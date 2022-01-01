Chicken wraps in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants that serve chicken wraps

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House

11925 Manchester Rd., Des Peres

Avg 4.4 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Three Kings Wings$14.49
Over a pound of our breaded Award Winning Wings
Pretzel Sticks$7.99
Two large pretzel sticks served with a side of queso blanco.
The Big Red$13.49
Hand breaded chicken breast tossed in Three Kings signature wing sauce topped with provolone cheese and served on a brioche bun. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
More about Three Kings Public House
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House

6307 Delmar Blvd, University City

Avg 4.5 (2575 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.49
Hand-breaded chicken breast tossed in Three Kings signature wing sauce with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, and tomatoes. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
More about Three Kings Public House
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bootleggin' Tavern

1933 Washington Ave, St Louis

Avg 4.4 (368 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap w/tax$9.50
Large tortilla stuffed with smoked chicken breast, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and ranch dressing.
More about Bootleggin' Tavern
Three Kings Public House

40 Ronnie's Plaza, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.49
Hand-breaded chicken breast tossed in Three Kings signature wing sauce with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, and tomatoes. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
More about Three Kings Public House
Lona's LiL Eats

2199 California Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
#5 Big Thai Chicken Wrap **CONTAINS PEANUTS"*$10.25
grilled chicken | stir-fried rice | lime-ginger peanut sauce | rice paper wrap
Substitutions? (Ex - No Cilantro) Use
"Create Ur Own" Menu Below!
Plate
Your Choice Protein, Filler and Sauce (Sauce Always On Side!!)
Hill Tribe Soup
ITS BACK!!! Rich bone broth with Rice noodles, carrots, stir fried veggies, green onion and fresh herbs with your choice of protein.
More about Lona's LiL Eats
Circle 7 Ranch

11769 Manchester Rd, Des Peres

No reviews yet
Takeout
CLICK HERE FOR CURBSIDE PICKUP
Please pull up on the east side of the building for curbside pick-up.
Classic Burger$10.50
Two certified angus beef patties, with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion
Buddy Salad$13.50
House lettuce blend chopped and tossed with Circle 7 Ranch dressing, BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, cheddar, black bean corn salsa, cucumber, avocado, tri-colored corn tortilla strips, and onion straws.
RECOMEND WITH RANCH
More about Circle 7 Ranch
Lester's

9906 Clayton Road, Ladue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hamburger$11.95
Grilled half pound Certified Angus Beef® Burger served with lettuce, tomato and onion
Full Buff Wings$15.95
10 Buffalo Wings
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.95
Grilled flour tortilla filled with spicy breaded chicken or shrimp, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, pepper jack cheese and ranch dressing
More about Lester's
Nick’s Pub

6001 Manchester Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FIsh and Chips Dinner$11.00
Hand-breaded fish, served with French fries & tartar sauce
Basket of Fries$5.00
Large portion of crispy, house made fries
6 pc Wing$8.00
Choose 1 sauce
More about Nick’s Pub
Lets Do Lunch Catering

5381 Arsenal St, St. Louis

Avg 4.9 (305 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Assorted Soda Cans (per person)$1.50
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist, Diet Dr. Pepper, Diet Mt. Dew and more
Chicken Spedini (Min 10 People)$10.25
Chicken breast tenders rolled in bread crumbs and topped with our
creamy Italian cheese & mushrooms sauce.
Monterey Chicken (Gluten Free)$11.75
Chicken Breast brushed with barbeque sauce and topped with bacon & Monterey jack cheese
More about Lets Do Lunch Catering

