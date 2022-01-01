Saint Paul seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Saint Paul

Sawatdee Saint Paul image

 

Sawatdee Saint Paul

486 Robert St N, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#60b Pad See Yew
Wide rice noodles, egg & broccoli. Gluten-Free.
#3 Supenn's Fresh Spring Rolls$8.00
Two rolls stuffed with shrimp, chicken, crispy vegetables and noodles. Not Fried. Gluten-Free
#58 Pad Thai
Rice noodles, egg & bean sprouts. Topped with ground roasted peanuts & green onions. The national dish of Thailand! Gluten-Free.
More about Sawatdee Saint Paul
Juicy Shrimp Shack image

 

Juicy Shrimp Shack

1900 County Road D East suite135, Maplewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.50
PLATE
3Egg Rolls$4.50
More about Juicy Shrimp Shack
Shore 96 image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Shore 96

1056 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview

Avg 4.4 (790 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Curds$7.99
Wings (6)$7.49
Deep Fried Tacos$8.99
More about Shore 96
Mason Jar Kitchen image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen

1565 Cliff Rd Ste #1, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mason Jar Kitchen

