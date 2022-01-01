Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken wings in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve fried chicken wings

Item pic

 

Sawatdee Saint Paul - Saint Paul

486 Robert St N, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#7b Fried Chicken Wings$8.50
Six seasoned, deep-fried wings covered in a sweet and tangy sauce
More about Sawatdee Saint Paul - Saint Paul
Krungthep Thai Restaurant image

 

Krungthep Thai Restaurant - Saint Paul

1141 Rice St, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
# A11 - Fried Chicken Wings$11.95
More about Krungthep Thai Restaurant - Saint Paul
Midway Cafe & Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Midway Cafe and Grill

1964 University Ave, St. Paul

Avg 3.9 (32 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Wings with Curly Fries$13.95
Bone-in chicken wings with 1/2 lb curly seasoned fries. Available Sauce; BBQ, Blue Cheese, Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, and Ranch
More about Midway Cafe and Grill
Consumer pic

 

Bangkok Thai Deli

333 University Ave W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
# F - Fried Chicken Wings$11.95
(8 pcs) House-seasoned batter chicken wings. Sauce: Sweet & Sour Sauce
More about Bangkok Thai Deli

