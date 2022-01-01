Fried chicken wings in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve fried chicken wings
Sawatdee Saint Paul - Saint Paul
486 Robert St N, Saint Paul
|#7b Fried Chicken Wings
|$8.50
Six seasoned, deep-fried wings covered in a sweet and tangy sauce
Krungthep Thai Restaurant - Saint Paul
1141 Rice St, St. Paul
|# A11 - Fried Chicken Wings
|$11.95
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Midway Cafe and Grill
1964 University Ave, St. Paul
|Chicken Wings with Curly Fries
|$13.95
Bone-in chicken wings with 1/2 lb curly seasoned fries. Available Sauce; BBQ, Blue Cheese, Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, and Ranch