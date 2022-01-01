Cookies in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve cookies
Brasa Rotisserie
777 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.25
Gluten Free
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Cookies And Cream
|$8.95
DeGidio‘s Restaurant & Bar
425 7th Street West, Saint Paul
|6 Pack Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough 🍪
|$10.00
Bake in 350 degree oven for 8 to 10 minutes
Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
325 &th st w, St. Paul
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$1.25
|Cookies and Cream
|$9.00
dulce de leche, banana, vanilla custard & oreo
|Molasses Cookie
|$1.25
Carbone's Pizzeria
680 7th St E., Saint Paul
|5 pk Cookies
|$4.00
|Cookie
|$1.00
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
1700 Snelling Ave, Falcon Heights
|Cookie
|$2.99
High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer
2704 Snelling Ave N, Roseville
|Cookies & Cream Shake
|$8.00
Crushed Oreo, Oreo Brownie, whipped cream and more Crushed Oreo!
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul
|The Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
|GF Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
3088 White Bear Ave N, Maplewood
|Cookie Butter Pizza
|$7.00
BOOTSTRAP COFFEE ROASTERS
432 Wabasha Street S, Saint Paul
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
|$3.25
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$3.25
The Winkin' Rooster
3600 Lexington Ave N Suite 106, Shoreview
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake
|Reeses Cookie
|$1.99
|M&M Cookie
|$1.99
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
1580 Saint Clair Ave, St. Paul
|Cookie Butter Pizza
|$7.00
J. Selby's
169 N Victoria Street, Saint Paul
|Sweet Troo-Vī Duchess Cookie
|$4.50
She is the most luxurious, delightful & eloquently delicious cookie you’ll ever eat, with caramel, nuts & chocolate galore! Made by local waffle craftswomen of Sweet Troo-Vī.
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
|$3.00
|Sweet Troo-Vī Wookie Cookie
|$4.50
An authentic Liege waffle-esque cookie folded with imported pearl sugar, hints of vanilla, almond & frosting. Locally created by Sweet Troo-Vī.
2 Scoops Ice Cream Eatery
921 Selby Avenue, Saint Paul
|Cookie Chip Chocolate
|$1.00
Midway Cafe & Grill
1964 University Ave, St. Paul
|Two Homemade Chocolate Chip or Oatmeal Cookies
|$3.75
Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview
1048 W Hwy 96, Shoreview
|3 Fresh-baked Cookies
|$2.39
Triple your pleasure!
|1 Fresh-baked Cookie
|$0.89
Chocolate Chip or Snickerdoodle today!
|Jumbo Fresh-baked Peanut butter Cookie
|$2.39
yum! kitchen & bakery
164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul
|frosted sugar cookie
|$3.25
|ranger cookie
|$2.00
a yum! favorite - packed w/ rolled oats, toffee pieces, butterscotch chips and flake coconut
|chocolate chip cookie
|$2.00
My Burger- Mac Groveland
1580 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Cookies 'n Cream
|$4.95
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and oreos. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
437 Commerce Dr Ste 100, Woodbury
|Cookie Butter Pizza
|$7.00