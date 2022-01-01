Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve cookies

The Buttered Tin image

 

The Buttered Tin

237 7th St E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Whoopie cookies$2.50
Cookies
More about The Buttered Tin
Item pic

 

Brasa Rotisserie

777 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.25
Gluten Free
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe image

 

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookies And Cream$8.95
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Item pic

 

DeGidio‘s Restaurant & Bar

425 7th Street West, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
6 Pack Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough 🍪$10.00
Bake in 350 degree oven for 8 to 10 minutes
More about DeGidio‘s Restaurant & Bar
Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria image

 

Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria

325 &th st w, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Peanut Butter Cookie$1.25
Cookies and Cream$9.00
dulce de leche, banana, vanilla custard & oreo
Molasses Cookie$1.25
More about Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
Carbone's Pizzeria image

 

Carbone's Pizzeria

680 7th St E., Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
5 pk Cookies$4.00
Cookie$1.00
More about Carbone's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Dino's of Woodbury

10060 City Walk Drive #101, Woodbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie$1.99
More about Dino's of Woodbury
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

1700 Snelling Ave, Falcon Heights

Avg 4.7 (1278 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie$2.99
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
Item pic

 

High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer

2704 Snelling Ave N, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookies & Cream Shake$8.00
Crushed Oreo, Oreo Brownie, whipped cream and more Crushed Oreo!
More about High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe image

 

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
GF Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks

3088 White Bear Ave N, Maplewood

Avg 4.7 (8710 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie Butter Pizza$7.00
More about Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
Item pic

 

BOOTSTRAP COFFEE ROASTERS

432 Wabasha Street S, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$3.25
Peanut Butter Cookie$3.25
More about BOOTSTRAP COFFEE ROASTERS
Item pic

 

The Winkin' Rooster

3600 Lexington Ave N Suite 106, Shoreview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about The Winkin' Rooster
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub

1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Reeses Cookie$1.99
M&M Cookie$1.99
More about Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
Zamboni's Pizza Pub image

 

Zamboni's Pizza Pub

184 7th St W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie$3.00
More about Zamboni's Pizza Pub
Item pic

 

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks

1580 Saint Clair Ave, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie Butter Pizza$7.00
More about Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
Item pic

 

J. Selby's

169 N Victoria Street, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Troo-Vī Duchess Cookie$4.50
She is the most luxurious, delightful & eloquently delicious cookie you’ll ever eat, with caramel, nuts & chocolate galore! Made by local waffle craftswomen of Sweet Troo-Vī.
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$3.00
Sweet Troo-Vī Wookie Cookie$4.50
An authentic Liege waffle-esque cookie folded with imported pearl sugar, hints of vanilla, almond & frosting. Locally created by Sweet Troo-Vī.
More about J. Selby's
2 Scoops Ice Cream Eatery image

 

2 Scoops Ice Cream Eatery

921 Selby Avenue, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Cookie Chip Chocolate$1.00
More about 2 Scoops Ice Cream Eatery
Midway Cafe & Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Midway Cafe & Grill

1964 University Ave, St. Paul

Avg 3.9 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Two Homemade Chocolate Chip or Oatmeal Cookies$3.75
More about Midway Cafe & Grill
Item pic

 

Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview

1048 W Hwy 96, Shoreview

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
3 Fresh-baked Cookies$2.39
Triple your pleasure!
1 Fresh-baked Cookie$0.89
Chocolate Chip or Snickerdoodle today!
Jumbo Fresh-baked Peanut butter Cookie$2.39
More about Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview
Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
frosted sugar cookie$3.25
ranger cookie$2.00
a yum! favorite - packed w/ rolled oats, toffee pieces, butterscotch chips and flake coconut
chocolate chip cookie$2.00
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Cookies 'n Cream image

 

My Burger- Mac Groveland

1580 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies 'n Cream$4.95
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and oreos. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
More about My Burger- Mac Groveland
Carbone’s Pizzeria image

 

Carbone’s Pizzeria

55 E Wentworth Ave, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie$1.25
More about Carbone’s Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks

437 Commerce Dr Ste 100, Woodbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie Butter Pizza$7.00
More about Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
Restaurant banner

 

Joey Meatballs - Potluck Food Hall

1595 MN-36, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookie sea salt carmel$5.50
More about Joey Meatballs - Potluck Food Hall

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Cuban Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Nuggets

Grits

Falafel Pitas

Cheesecake

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Drunken Noodles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston