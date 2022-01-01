Buffalo chicken sandwiches in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$7.75
Crispy fried chicken breast tossed with mild buffalo sauce, chipotle mayo, pickles, lettuce, tomato, on a brioche bun and drizzled with house made ranch dressing.
HAMBURGERS
Barbed Wire Burger Co
11089 New Sulphur Springs Rd, San Antonio
|Combo Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich
|$12.63
2 Chicken Strips dipped in Franks Red Hot, 2 slices of white American, Ranch served on Texas toast
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$7.75
Crispy fried chicken breast tossed with mild buffalo sauce, chipotle mayo, pickles, lettuce, tomato, on a brioche bun and drizzled with house made ranch dressing.