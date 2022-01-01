Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Specht's Texas image

 

Specht's Texas

112 W Specht Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.95
More about Specht's Texas
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill image

 

EZ's Brick Oven & Grill

6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$7.75
Crispy fried chicken breast tossed with mild buffalo sauce, chipotle mayo, pickles, lettuce, tomato, on a brioche bun and drizzled with house made ranch dressing.
More about EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
Barbed Wire Burger Co image

HAMBURGERS

Barbed Wire Burger Co

11089 New Sulphur Springs Rd, San Antonio

Avg 3.5 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Combo Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich$12.63
2 Chicken Strips dipped in Franks Red Hot, 2 slices of white American, Ranch served on Texas toast
More about Barbed Wire Burger Co
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill

734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$7.75
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill

