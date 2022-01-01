Chicken parmesan in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
Sweet Paris
15900 La Cantera pkw Suite 19160, San Antonio
|Sun Dried Chicken Parmesan
|$11.95
Get ready for summer with our new seasonal crepe, made with Grilled Chicken, Sun-Dried Tomato Parmesan Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms and Fresh Basil!
BistroQuick
218 E Olmos Dr, San Antonio
|Chicken Parmesan
|$14.00
Breaded Chicken Breast with Roasted Tomatoes, Olives & Parmesan Cheese
The Station Cafe
108 King William, San Antonio
|Chicken Parmesan
|$7.99
Baked Chicken Breast, Mozzarella & Marinara Sauce
Cerroni’s Purple Garlic
15909 San Pedro Ave, Hollywood Park
|Chicken Parmesan
|$13.00
The Pasta Bar
4138 S New Braunfels Ave #105, San Antonio
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$12.99
Breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce and Mozzarella cheese and a side of spaghetti al pomodoro. Served with a warm garlic stick.
|Chicken Parmigiana Sub
|$9.99
Breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on a toasted hoagie roll.