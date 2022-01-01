Chicken parmesan in San Antonio

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Sweet Paris

15900 La Cantera pkw Suite 19160, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sun Dried Chicken Parmesan$11.95
Get ready for summer with our new seasonal crepe, made with Grilled Chicken, Sun-Dried Tomato Parmesan Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms and Fresh Basil!
More about Sweet Paris
Chicken Parmesan image

 

BistroQuick

218 E Olmos Dr, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$14.00
Breaded Chicken Breast with Roasted Tomatoes, Olives & Parmesan Cheese
More about BistroQuick
Item pic

 

The Station Cafe

108 King William, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmesan$7.99
Baked Chicken Breast, Mozzarella & Marinara Sauce
More about The Station Cafe
Cerroni’s Purple Garlic image

 

Cerroni’s Purple Garlic

15909 San Pedro Ave, Hollywood Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$13.00
More about Cerroni’s Purple Garlic
Restaurant banner

 

The Pasta Bar

4138 S New Braunfels Ave #105, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana$12.99
Breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce and Mozzarella cheese and a side of spaghetti al pomodoro. Served with a warm garlic stick.
Chicken Parmigiana Sub$9.99
Breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on a toasted hoagie roll.
More about The Pasta Bar
Consumer pic

 

Pesto Ristorante

5221 McCullough Ave, Olmos Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana$24.00
Breaded chicken breast served with tomato sauce, melted mozzarella and spaghetti pasta
More about Pesto Ristorante

