Crab fried rice in
San Antonio
/
San Antonio
/
Crab Fried Rice
San Antonio restaurants that serve crab fried rice
Crawfish Cafe
12485 W Interstate 10, STE 108, San Antonio
No reviews yet
Crab Fried Rice
$24.99
More about Crawfish Cafe
Tong’s Thai Restaurant
1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio
No reviews yet
Crab Fried Rice
$20.99
Stir Fry Crab meat ,Rice,Eggs,Chopped Onions top with Green onions and Slices cucumber.
More about Tong’s Thai Restaurant
