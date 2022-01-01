Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Rice soup in
San Antonio
/
San Antonio
/
Rice Soup
San Antonio restaurants that serve rice soup
NOODLES
Thai Taste
5520 Evers Rd, San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(758 reviews)
Chicken Rice Soup
$3.00
More about Thai Taste
Tong’s Thai Restaurant
1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio
No reviews yet
Rice Soup
$9.99
Garlic flavored broth with jasmine rice and green onions. Choose between ground chicken, tofu, or pork.
More about Tong’s Thai Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio
Chips And Salsa
Steamed Rice
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Tostadas
Cheesecake
Cornbread
Muffaletta
Crab Cakes
Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Tobin Hill
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Stone Oak
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
North Central
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Southtown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Mahncke Park
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Eastside
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Huebner/ Leon Creeks
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
More near San Antonio to explore
New Braunfels
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
San Marcos
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Boerne
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Kyle
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Wimberley
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
Avg 3.9
(10 restaurants)
Schertz
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Seguin
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Cibolo
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(826 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1318 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(521 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(628 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(124 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston