Scallops in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve scallops
Tong’s Thai Restaurant
1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio
|Hotategai (Scallop)
|$8.00
Sushi Zushi - Downtown
203 S St Mary's St #170, San Antonio
|HR* SP- SCALLOP
|$6.30
Traditional, cone-shaped hand-rolled sushi
Spicy mayo, kaiware sprouts, and green onions.
Scallop
|SCALLOP (HOTATE)
|$5.00
|SCALLOP SASHIMI
|$10.00
Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
18720 Stone Oak @ 1604, San Antonio
|SCALLOP TEPPAN
|$21.00
Lightly seasoned, al dente teppan-grilled vegetables, served with a peanut dipping Sauce.
Scallop
|HR* SP- SCALLOP
|$6.30
Traditional, cone-shaped hand-rolled sushi
Spicy mayo, kaiware sprouts, and green onions.
Scallop
|SCALLOP (HOTATE)
|$5.00
Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights
999 E Basse, San Antonio
|HR* SP- SCALLOP
|$6.30
Traditional, cone-shaped hand-rolled sushi
Spicy mayo, kaiware sprouts, and green onions.
Scallop
|SCALLOP (HOTATE)
|$5.00
|SCALLOP SASHIMI
|$10.00