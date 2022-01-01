Chicken biryani in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve chicken biryani
Aaharn at University City
3324 Governor Drive, San Diego
|Chicken Biryani Rice
|$15.00
Savory Indian dish that loaded with marinated chicken thigh and aromatic rice, topping with fried shallots and garnish with cabbage, cucumbers, tomatos and green leaf, served with cilantro sweet chili sauce
India Palace Banquet & Catering
3960 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|Chicken Biryani
|$17.00
Chicken cooked in a seasoned curried rice dish. Accompanied with a side of Raita.
Madras Cafe
10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106, San Diego
|Bezwada Chicken Biryani
|$18.99
|Boneless chicken biryani
|$18.99
PARADISE BIRYANI - SAN DIEGO
8995 Mira Mesa Blvd Ste A, San Diego
|CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI FAMILY PACK
|$32.99
Jumbo Chicken Dum Biryani Pack + comes with your choice of Appetizer (Gobi65/ Gobi Machuria / Chicken 65 / Chilli Chicken / Chicken Manchurian )
|CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI
|$13.99
|PARADISE BONELESS CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI
|$14.99