Chocolate mousse in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Buon Appetito Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Buon Appetito Restaurant

1609 India Street, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (5052 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Layers of decadent chocolate
More about Buon Appetito Restaurant
Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
white chocolate mousse + devils food cake trifle$34.00
Strawberry + star anise syrup + shortbread crumble
serves 4
Available for Pickup Saturday 4/16 11am-2pm or Delivery Saturday 4/16 ONLY
More about MORENA KITCHEN
Consumer pic

 

Buona Forchetta South Park

3001 Beech Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse$10.00
More about Buona Forchetta South Park
Item pic

 

make pizza+salad

699 Park Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
chocolate mousse$6.50
chocolate mousse made with belgian semi-sweet chocolate, and topped with whipped cream and imported belgian chocolate shavings
More about make pizza+salad
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sabor Brazilian Grill

3944 West Point Loma Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Mousse$5.50
More about Sabor Brazilian Grill
Officine Buona Forchetta image

PIZZA

Officine Buona Forchetta

2865 Sims Road, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1670 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse$10.00
More about Officine Buona Forchetta

