Chocolate mousse in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
FRENCH FRIES
Buon Appetito Restaurant
1609 India Street, San Diego
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
Layers of decadent chocolate
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|white chocolate mousse + devils food cake trifle
|$34.00
Strawberry + star anise syrup + shortbread crumble
serves 4
Available for Pickup Saturday 4/16 11am-2pm or Delivery Saturday 4/16 ONLY
Buona Forchetta South Park
3001 Beech Street, San Diego
|Chocolate Mousse
|$10.00
make pizza+salad
699 Park Blvd, San Diego
|chocolate mousse
|$6.50
chocolate mousse made with belgian semi-sweet chocolate, and topped with whipped cream and imported belgian chocolate shavings
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sabor Brazilian Grill
3944 West Point Loma Blvd, San Diego
|Chocolate Mousse
|$5.50