Sashimi in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve sashimi
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Just Sushi To Go
5665 Lindo Paseo, San Diego
|Assorted Sashimi Combo (10 pc)
|$15.25
Tuna, salmon, albacore sashimi, miso soup and rice.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
RB Sushi
16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego
|Sashimi (10)
|$17.95
Choose up to two different types of fish.
|Sashimi (6)
|$11.95
Choose up to two different types of fish.
|Sashimi (20 Piece)
|$31.95
Chef's choice.
Karina’s Ceviches & More
3731-B India Street, San Diego
|Mango Jalapeño Sashimi
|$12.00
Sliced mango and Ahi Tuna drizzled with a sweet mango sauce and served with spicy jalapeño soy sauce.
Tora Tora Sushi
8155 Mira Mesa Blvd #3, san diego
|Sashimi Set
|$20.00
2 Pieces each of Albacore, Salmon, Tuna, and Yellowtail
Chopped wasabi. Orange lime ponzu sauce with 2 sides
|Sashimi Set
|$16.00
Total of 8 pieces: 2 albacore, 2 salmon, 2 tuna, and 2 yellowtail served with orange lime ponzu
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Auti Sushi
5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego
|Sashimi Salad
|$13.95
Choose from tuna, salmon albacore or mixed.
|Sashimi (40 Piece)
|$55.95
Chef's choice.
|Sashimi (6)
|$11.95
Choose up to two different types of fish.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
RB Sushi
3955 5th Ave. #100, San Diego
|Sashimi Salad
|$13.95
Choose from tuna, salmon albacore or mixed.
|Sashimi (10)
|$17.95
Choose up to two different types of fish.
|Sashimi (6)
|$11.95
Choose up to two different types of fish.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Azuki Sushi
2321 5th Ave, San Diego
|Chu-Toro Sashimi
|$30.00
Medium Fatty Tuna
|Uni (SD) Sashimi
|$37.00
Sea Urchin
|Albacore Sashimi
|$17.00
TAKA Sushi
555 5th Ave, San Diego
|Sashimi Octopus 5pc
|$13.50
|Sashimi Albacore 5pc
|$13.50
Tanuki Sake Bar
4191 ADAMS AVE, San Diego
|Mix Sashimi (5) Kinds
|$30.00
|Mix Sashimi (3) Kinds
|$20.00
|Sashimi Salad
|$14.00
house salad w/ assorted sashimi
Kairoa Brewing Company
4601 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Salmon Sashimi
|$16.00
Raw thinly sliced salmon, Avocado, Chili Oil, Ponzu, Puff Quinoa, Cilantro, Lime, Radish, Furikake Rice CrackerAvocado, Chili Oil, Ponzu, Crunchy Quinoa,
Cilantro, Lime, Radish, Furikake Rice Cracker GF
Karina's Cantina
755 5TH AVENUE, SAN DIEGO
|Mango Jalapeno Tuna Sashimi
|$16.00
Sliced mango and ahi tuna drizzled with a sweet mango sauce and
served with spicy jalapeño soy sauce.