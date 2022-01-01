Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve sashimi

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Just Sushi To Go

5665 Lindo Paseo, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Assorted Sashimi Combo (10 pc)$15.25
Tuna, salmon, albacore sashimi, miso soup and rice.
More about Just Sushi To Go
Consumer pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RB Sushi

16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Sashimi (10)$17.95
Choose up to two different types of fish.
Sashimi (6)$11.95
Choose up to two different types of fish.
Sashimi (20 Piece)$31.95
Chef's choice.
More about RB Sushi
Karina’s Ceviches & More image

 

Karina’s Ceviches & More

3731-B India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Jalapeño Sashimi$12.00
Sliced mango and Ahi Tuna drizzled with a sweet mango sauce and served with spicy jalapeño soy sauce.
More about Karina’s Ceviches & More
Consumer pic

 

Tora Tora Sushi

8155 Mira Mesa Blvd #3, san diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sashimi Set$20.00
2 Pieces each of Albacore, Salmon, Tuna, and Yellowtail
Chopped wasabi. Orange lime ponzu sauce with 2 sides
Sashimi Set$16.00
Total of 8 pieces: 2 albacore, 2 salmon, 2 tuna, and 2 yellowtail served with orange lime ponzu
More about Tora Tora Sushi
BG pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Auti Sushi

5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4.7 (195 reviews)
Takeout
Sashimi Salad$13.95
Choose from tuna, salmon albacore or mixed.
Sashimi (40 Piece)$55.95
Chef's choice.
Sashimi (6)$11.95
Choose up to two different types of fish.
More about Auti Sushi
RB Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

RB Sushi

3955 5th Ave. #100, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (972 reviews)
Takeout
Sashimi Salad$13.95
Choose from tuna, salmon albacore or mixed.
Sashimi (10)$17.95
Choose up to two different types of fish.
Sashimi (6)$11.95
Choose up to two different types of fish.
More about RB Sushi
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Azuki Sushi

2321 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3373 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chu-Toro Sashimi$30.00
Medium Fatty Tuna
Uni (SD) Sashimi$37.00
Sea Urchin
Albacore Sashimi$17.00
More about Azuki Sushi
Item pic

 

TAKA Sushi

555 5th Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sashimi Octopus 5pc$13.50
Sashimi Albacore 5pc$13.50
More about TAKA Sushi
Tanuki Sake Bar image

 

Tanuki Sake Bar

4191 ADAMS AVE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mix Sashimi (5) Kinds$30.00
Mix Sashimi (3) Kinds$20.00
Sashimi Salad$14.00
house salad w/ assorted sashimi
More about Tanuki Sake Bar
Item pic

 

Kairoa Brewing Company

4601 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Sashimi$16.00
Raw thinly sliced salmon, Avocado, Chili Oil, Ponzu, Puff Quinoa, Cilantro, Lime, Radish, Furikake Rice CrackerAvocado, Chili Oil, Ponzu, Crunchy Quinoa,
Cilantro, Lime, Radish, Furikake Rice Cracker GF
More about Kairoa Brewing Company
Karina's Cantina image

 

Karina's Cantina

755 5TH AVENUE, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango Jalapeno Tuna Sashimi$16.00
Sliced mango and ahi tuna drizzled with a sweet mango sauce and
served with spicy jalapeño soy sauce.
More about Karina's Cantina
Item pic

 

Fuku Sushi - San Diego

332 J St Suite 102, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fuku 4 Play (4) Sashimi$8.99
A Little More Fuku (12) Sashimi$25.99
More about Fuku Sushi - San Diego

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Bean Burritos

Dumplings

Lobsters

Samosa

Egg Burritos

Egg Benedict

Chocolate Lava Cake

Skirt Steaks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (462 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston