Rack of lamb in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve rack of lamb

Item pic

 

Terra American Bistro

7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rack of Lamb$29.00
roasted tomato-red pepper relish, balsamic syrup, pesto mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables
More about Terra American Bistro
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Queenstown Public House

1557 Columbia St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (403 reviews)
Takeout
RACK OF LAMB$30.00
New Zealand rack of lamb, garlic kale, fennel, roasted veggies
More about Queenstown Public House
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

India Palace Banquet & Catering

3960 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rack of lamb$35.00
Sliced of lamb ribs marinated in yogurt and spices.
More about India Palace Banquet & Catering
Restaurant banner

 

Cote d’azur

8935 towne centre dr, ste 110, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rack Lamb$35.00
Entrees
More about Cote d’azur

