Tiramisu in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve tiramisu
Buon Appetito Restaurant
1609 India Street, San Diego
|Homemade Tiramisu
Ladyfingers soaked in espresso with a touch of Marsala wine and layered with a light luscious mascarpone cream finished off with a sprinkle of Cocoa powder
The Haven Pizzeria
4051 Adams Ave, San Diego
|Tiramisu
|$9.00
Parma Cucina Italiana
3850 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|Tiramisu
|$8.95
creamy mascarpone cheese, Italian soft cookies dipped in espresso coffee and sprinkled with cocoa powder
Trattoria Don Pietro
2415 San Diego Ave. #109, San Diego
|Guava Tiramisu
|$9.00
Buona Forchetta South Park
3001 Beech Street, San Diego
|Tiramisu
|$10.00
Scuderie Italia
1525 Garnet Avenue, san diego
|Tiramisu
|$9.50
Housemade coffee flavored Italian dessert layered with a whipped mixture of Eggs, Sugar, Mascarpone Cheese & Cocoa on top
Tribute Pizza
3077 North Park Way, San Diego
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
Slightly boozy version of the classic, with old harbor distilling ampersand coffee liqueur, ladyfingers, mascarpone cream and 58% dark colombian chocolate
make pizza+salad
699 Park Blvd, San Diego
|tiramisu
|$6.50
coffee flavored dessert made with imported italian ladyfinger cookies, mascarpone cheese and topped with imported cocoa powder
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego
|Tiramisu
|$6.50
Civico By The Park
2550 5th Avenue, San Diego
|Tiramisu Italiano
|$10.00
Vegan Lady Fingers, Espresso, Creamy Vegan Mascarpone
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego
|Tiramisu
|$9.00
WARNING: Could Be addictive.
Imported from Italy every week. Tiramisu 3 layers of sponge cake, espresso, semi-sweet chocolate, mascarpone.
Caps Pizza and Bar
1428 1st Ave, San Diego
|Tiramisu
|$6.50
Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy
1526 India Street, San Diego
|tiramisu
|$8.00
Civico 1845
1845 India St., San Diego
|Vegan Tiramisu Italiano
|$11.00
homemade vegan ladyfingers, creamy mascarpone, espresso
|Tiramisu
|$10.00
ladyfingers, mascarpone, espresso
Bencotto Italian Kitchen
750 W Fir St, suite 103-104, San Diego
|TIRAMISU
|$10.00
mascarpone cheese, ladyfinger parfait