Tiramisu in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve tiramisu

Buon Appetito Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Buon Appetito Restaurant

1609 India Street, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (5052 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Tiramisu
Ladyfingers soaked in espresso with a touch of Marsala wine and layered with a light luscious mascarpone cream finished off with a sprinkle of Cocoa powder
More about Buon Appetito Restaurant
The Haven Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Haven Pizzeria

4051 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1394 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$9.00
More about The Haven Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Parma Cucina Italiana

3850 Fifth Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$8.95
creamy mascarpone cheese, Italian soft cookies dipped in espresso coffee and sprinkled with cocoa powder
More about Parma Cucina Italiana
Trattoria Don Pietro image

PIZZA • PASTA

Trattoria Don Pietro

2415 San Diego Ave. #109, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Guava Tiramisu$9.00
More about Trattoria Don Pietro
Consumer pic

 

Buona Forchetta South Park

3001 Beech Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$10.00
More about Buona Forchetta South Park
Scuderie Italia image

 

Scuderie Italia

1525 Garnet Avenue, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu$9.50
Housemade coffee flavored Italian dessert layered with a whipped mixture of Eggs, Sugar, Mascarpone Cheese & Cocoa on top
More about Scuderie Italia
Item pic

PIZZA

Tribute Pizza

3077 North Park Way, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$8.00
Slightly boozy version of the classic, with old harbor distilling ampersand coffee liqueur, ladyfingers, mascarpone cream and 58% dark colombian chocolate
More about Tribute Pizza
tiramisu image

 

make pizza+salad

699 Park Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
tiramisu$6.50
coffee flavored dessert made with imported italian ladyfinger cookies, mascarpone cheese and topped with imported cocoa powder
More about make pizza+salad
Rusticucina image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Rusticucina

3797 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$12.00
More about Rusticucina
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$6.50
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
Tiramisu Italiano image

 

Civico By The Park

2550 5th Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu Italiano$10.00
Vegan Lady Fingers, Espresso, Creamy Vegan Mascarpone
More about Civico By The Park
Item pic

 

MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA

3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tiramisu$9.00
WARNING: Could Be addictive.
Imported from Italy every week. Tiramisu 3 layers of sponge cake, espresso, semi-sweet chocolate, mascarpone.
More about MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
Consumer pic

 

Tora Tora Sushi

8155 Mira Mesa Blvd #3, san diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Matcha Tiramisu$5.00
More about Tora Tora Sushi
Caps Pizza and Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Caps Pizza and Bar

1428 1st Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$6.50
More about Caps Pizza and Bar
Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy image

 

Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy

1526 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
tiramisu$8.00
More about Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy
Sauced Pizzeria image

 

Sauced Pizzeria

4475 Ingraham St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tiramisu$6.00
More about Sauced Pizzeria
Civico 1845 image

 

Civico 1845

1845 India St., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4989 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Tiramisu Italiano$11.00
homemade vegan ladyfingers, creamy mascarpone, espresso
Tiramisu$10.00
ladyfingers, mascarpone, espresso
More about Civico 1845
Bencotto Italian Kitchen image

 

Bencotto Italian Kitchen

750 W Fir St, suite 103-104, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TIRAMISU$10.00
mascarpone cheese, ladyfinger parfait
More about Bencotto Italian Kitchen
Item pic

 

Tanuki Sake Bar

4191 ADAMS AVE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eclair (Tiramisu)$6.00
More about Tanuki Sake Bar
Cori Trattoria Pastificio image

 

Cori Trattoria Pastificio

2977 Upas Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$10.00
More about Cori Trattoria Pastificio

