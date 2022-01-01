Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Snapper in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve snapper

Oscar's Mexican Seafood image

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

703 Turqouise Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Snapper Salad$14.00
A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.
Grilled Snapper Plate$14.00
Served w/ rice, beans, cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, avocado and your choice of flour or corn tortillas
Grilled Snapper Torta$15.50
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro & Avocado
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES

The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot

1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4523 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Snapper Platter$17.95
More about The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
Item pic

 

TAKA Sushi

555 5th Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nigiri Snapper$5.90
More about TAKA Sushi
Restaurant banner

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

746 Emerald St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Snapper Plate$14.00
Grilled Fish served w/ cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro and avocado on the side
Served w/ rice, beans & tortillas
Grilled Snapper Torta$15.50
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro & Avocado
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Restaurant banner

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

646 University Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Snapper Torta$15.50
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro & Avocado
Grilled Snapper Salad$14.00
A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Chili

Carne Asada Tacos

California Rolls

Shrimp Wraps

Mussels

Chipotle Chicken

Reuben

Kimchi

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (462 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston