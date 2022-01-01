Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve pad thai

Pad Thai image

 

Soi OB-Thai Street Food

1916 Cable St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai$13.00
Rice vermicelli noodles stir fried in tamarind sauce, with egg, beansprouts, green onions, crushed peanuts, cilantro, and a wedge of lime.
Express Pad Thai$10.95
More about Soi OB-Thai Street Food
Item pic

 

Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery

3442 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai$13.00
Rice vermicelli noodles stir fried in tamarind sauce, with egg, beansprouts, green onions, crushed peanuts, cilantro, and a wedge of lime.
More about Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
Pad Thai image

 

Soi- RB Thai Street Food

15817 Bernardo Center Dr Unit 106, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Thai$13.00
Rice vermicelli noodles stir fried in tamarind sauce, with egg, beansprouts, green onions, crushed peanuts, cilantro, and a wedge of lime.
More about Soi- RB Thai Street Food
Aaharn at University City image

 

Aaharn at University City

3324 Governor Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Thai$11.50
Stir-fried small rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, chive and top with crushed peanut
Pad Thai$11.00
Stir-fried small rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, chive and top with crushed peanut
More about Aaharn at University City
Pad Thai image

NOODLES

Harborside Cuisine

2844 Main St. Unit B, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pad Thai$11.99
Rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts, green onions garnished with crushed peanuts.
More about Harborside Cuisine
Koon Thai kitchen image

 

Koon Thai kitchen

3860 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (3526 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pad Thai$11.00
Stir-fried small rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, chive and top with crushed peanut
More about Koon Thai kitchen
PAD THAI image

 

The Asian Bistro

414 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
PAD THAI
SKINNY RICE NOODLES WITH EGG, TOFU, BEAN SPROUTS, GREEN ONIONS AND CRUSHED PEANUTS WOK FRIED WITH OUR SWEET & TANGY TAMARIND SAUCE.
CAN BE V|VEG|GF
More about The Asian Bistro
Saffron Thai image

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Saffron Thai

3731 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad-Thai Noodles (Beef)$15.75
Housemade Pad Thai sauce, thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, chives, salted turnip, pressed and seasoned tofu, fresh bean sprouts, crushed peanuts. GF, Spicy option available
Pad-Thai Noodles (Chicken)$14.50
Housemade Pad Thai sauce, egg, thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, chives, salted turnip, pressed and seasoned tofu, fresh bean sprouts, crushed peanuts. GF, Spicy option available
Pad-Thai Noodles (Shrimp)$15.75
Housemade Pad Thai sauce, thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, chives, salted turnip, pressed and seasoned tofu, fresh bean sprouts, crushed peanuts. GF, Spicy option available
More about Saffron Thai
KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck) image

 

KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)

12841 El Camino Real, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai(GF)$14.95
The different is our noodles. Rice vermicelli sautéed with fresh egg, tamarind sauce, bean sprouts and crushed peanut
More about KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
Item pic

 

Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine

9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PAD THAI$11.00
Rice Noodle, Bean Sprout, Green Onion, Tofu, Chopped Sweet Radish, Pad Thai Sauce, Egg, Peanut, Lime
More about Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine
Pad Thai image

NOODLES

Star Anise Thai Cuisine

8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (632 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Thai
Pan-fried thin rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, tofu, chinese chives, and crush peanut
Crab Meat Pad Thai$20.95
Pad Thai noodles with real crab meat and crisp-fried egg
Soft Shell Crab Pad Thai$17.95
Pad Thai noodles with soft shell crab tempura (1) and crisp-fried egg | (with 2 soft-shell crab 23.95) Limit 2 Soft Shell Crabs per dish.
More about Star Anise Thai Cuisine
Hot or Not Thai image

NOODLES

Hot or Not Thai

4965 Cass St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai Lunch
Pad Thai$12.00
More about Hot or Not Thai

