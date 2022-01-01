Pad thai in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve pad thai
Soi OB-Thai Street Food
1916 Cable St, San Diego
|Pad Thai
|$13.00
Rice vermicelli noodles stir fried in tamarind sauce, with egg, beansprouts, green onions, crushed peanuts, cilantro, and a wedge of lime.
|Express Pad Thai
|$10.95
Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
3442 30th Street, San Diego
|Pad Thai
|$13.00
Rice vermicelli noodles stir fried in tamarind sauce, with egg, beansprouts, green onions, crushed peanuts, cilantro, and a wedge of lime.
Soi- RB Thai Street Food
15817 Bernardo Center Dr Unit 106, San Diego
|Pad Thai
|$13.00
Rice vermicelli noodles stir fried in tamarind sauce, with egg, beansprouts, green onions, crushed peanuts, cilantro, and a wedge of lime.
Aaharn at University City
3324 Governor Drive, San Diego
|Pad Thai
|$11.50
Stir-fried small rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, chive and top with crushed peanut
|Pad Thai
|$11.00
Stir-fried small rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, chive and top with crushed peanut
NOODLES
Harborside Cuisine
2844 Main St. Unit B, San Diego
|Pad Thai
|$11.99
Rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts, green onions garnished with crushed peanuts.
Koon Thai kitchen
3860 Convoy St, San Diego
|Pad Thai
|$11.00
Stir-fried small rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, chive and top with crushed peanut
The Asian Bistro
414 University Ave, San Diego
|PAD THAI
SKINNY RICE NOODLES WITH EGG, TOFU, BEAN SPROUTS, GREEN ONIONS AND CRUSHED PEANUTS WOK FRIED WITH OUR SWEET & TANGY TAMARIND SAUCE.
CAN BE V|VEG|GF
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Saffron Thai
3731 India Street, San Diego
|Pad-Thai Noodles (Beef)
|$15.75
Housemade Pad Thai sauce, thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, chives, salted turnip, pressed and seasoned tofu, fresh bean sprouts, crushed peanuts. GF, Spicy option available
|Pad-Thai Noodles (Chicken)
|$14.50
Housemade Pad Thai sauce, egg, thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, chives, salted turnip, pressed and seasoned tofu, fresh bean sprouts, crushed peanuts. GF, Spicy option available
|Pad-Thai Noodles (Shrimp)
|$15.75
Housemade Pad Thai sauce, thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, chives, salted turnip, pressed and seasoned tofu, fresh bean sprouts, crushed peanuts. GF, Spicy option available
KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
12841 El Camino Real, San Diego
|Pad Thai(GF)
|$14.95
The different is our noodles. Rice vermicelli sautéed with fresh egg, tamarind sauce, bean sprouts and crushed peanut
Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine
9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1, San Diego
|PAD THAI
|$11.00
Rice Noodle, Bean Sprout, Green Onion, Tofu, Chopped Sweet Radish, Pad Thai Sauce, Egg, Peanut, Lime
NOODLES
Star Anise Thai Cuisine
8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego
|Pad Thai
Pan-fried thin rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, tofu, chinese chives, and crush peanut
|Crab Meat Pad Thai
|$20.95
Pad Thai noodles with real crab meat and crisp-fried egg
|Soft Shell Crab Pad Thai
|$17.95
Pad Thai noodles with soft shell crab tempura (1) and crisp-fried egg | (with 2 soft-shell crab 23.95) Limit 2 Soft Shell Crabs per dish.