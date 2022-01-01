Steak sandwiches in San Diego

Hand Cut Top sirloin (cooked medium), Muenster Cheese - Herb Aioli - Caramelized Onion - Grilled Mushroom - Baguette - Fries

"Knotty it Up" by Substituting Rosemary Tater Tots, Truffle Parm Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries for only $2. (Other Substitutions also available)

