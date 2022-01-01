Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos

13211 black mountain rd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Sandwich$17.95
Hand Cut Top sirloin (cooked medium), Muenster Cheese - Herb Aioli - Caramelized Onion - Grilled Mushroom - Baguette - Fries
"Knotty it Up" by Substituting Rosemary Tater Tots, Truffle Parm Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries for only $2. (Other Substitutions also available)
More about Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
The Barn

2850 El Cajon Blvd Suite 3, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Steak Sandwich$14.00
thinly sliced steak / garlic aioli / grilled peppers & onions / white american cheddar cheese / brioche bun
More about The Barn
Knotty Barrel - San Diego

844 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Sandwich$17.95
Top Sirloin (medium), Swiss Cheese, Sriracha Mayo, Crispy Fried Onions, Baguette. Severed with Fries.
More about Knotty Barrel - San Diego
Whisknladle Hospitality

9645 Scranton Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Sandwich$12.95
Tri-Tip, Pepperoncini & Horseradish Mayo On Mustard Potato Bun Served With Onion Jus
More about Whisknladle Hospitality
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Toast Cafe

11455 El Camino Real, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Sandwich$11.50
flank steak, balsamic caramelized onions, blue cheese, garlic aioli, rosemary ciabatta
More about Toast Cafe
Counterpoint

830 25th Street Suite 100, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
cheese steak sandwich$18.00
sliced ribeye, grilled onions, cheddar, fries
More about Counterpoint

