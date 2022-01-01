Steak sandwiches in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
13211 black mountain rd, San Diego
|Steak Sandwich
|$17.95
Hand Cut Top sirloin (cooked medium), Muenster Cheese - Herb Aioli - Caramelized Onion - Grilled Mushroom - Baguette - Fries
"Knotty it Up" by Substituting Rosemary Tater Tots, Truffle Parm Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries for only $2. (Other Substitutions also available)
The Barn
2850 El Cajon Blvd Suite 3, San Diego
|Cheese Steak Sandwich
|$14.00
thinly sliced steak / garlic aioli / grilled peppers & onions / white american cheddar cheese / brioche bun
Knotty Barrel - San Diego
844 Market Street, San Diego
|Steak Sandwich
|$17.95
Top Sirloin (medium), Swiss Cheese, Sriracha Mayo, Crispy Fried Onions, Baguette. Severed with Fries.
Whisknladle Hospitality
9645 Scranton Road, San Diego
|Steak Sandwich
|$12.95
Tri-Tip, Pepperoncini & Horseradish Mayo On Mustard Potato Bun Served With Onion Jus
Toast Cafe
11455 El Camino Real, San Diego
|Steak Sandwich
|$11.50
flank steak, balsamic caramelized onions, blue cheese, garlic aioli, rosemary ciabatta