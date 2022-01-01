Boneless wings in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve boneless wings
Crust Pizzeria
4653 Carmel Mountain Rd,Ste 311/312, San Diego
|Boneless Wings
|$6.00
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego
|Boneless Wings (6-12-24 PCS)
|$10.00
Hand battered white chicken breast fried and dipped in your choice of sauce.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS
Rockets Pizza and Subs
5151 Waring Rd, San Diego
|Plain Boneless Wings
|$12.00
12pcs
|BBQ Boneless Wings
|$12.00
12pcs, Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce, w/ Ranch or Bleu Cheese
|Buffalo Boneless Wings
|$12.00
12pcs, Frank’s Red Hot Sauce, w/ Ranch or Bleu Cheese