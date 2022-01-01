Vegetarian pizza in San Diego

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa image

 

Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa - -5353 Kearny Villa Rd

-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LARGE VEGETARIAN PIZZA$23.95
17 inch mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, black olives
MEDIUM VEGETARIAN PIZZA$20.25
13 inch mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, black olives
PERSONAL VEGETARIAN PIZZA$10.95
More about Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa - -5353 Kearny Villa Rd
Item pic

PIES

Pop Pie Co. University Heights

4404 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (4985 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Ricotta Pizza Pot Pie (vegetarian)$10.00
Mushroom, ricotta, marinara sauce, red onion, black olive, garlic, fresh basil, parmesan, mozzarella cheese
More about Pop Pie Co. University Heights
Consumer pic

 

Ambrogio 15 at Skydeck Del Mar

12841 El Camino Real, Suite, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetarian Pizza$22.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Eggplant, Cherry Tomato, Ricotta, Pesto and Basil
More about Ambrogio 15 at Skydeck Del Mar
Nolita Hall image

PIZZA

Nolita Hall Restaurant

2305 India Street, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (752 reviews)
Takeout
VEGETARIAN PIZZA$20.00
Seasonal Veggie (please inquire) Call for seasonal option currently
More about Nolita Hall Restaurant

