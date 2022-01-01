Vegetarian pizza in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve vegetarian pizza
More about Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa - -5353 Kearny Villa Rd
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa - -5353 Kearny Villa Rd
-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego
|LARGE VEGETARIAN PIZZA
|$23.95
17 inch mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, black olives
|MEDIUM VEGETARIAN PIZZA
|$20.25
13 inch mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, black olives
|PERSONAL VEGETARIAN PIZZA
|$10.95
More about Pop Pie Co. University Heights
PIES
Pop Pie Co. University Heights
4404 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Mushroom Ricotta Pizza Pot Pie (vegetarian)
|$10.00
Mushroom, ricotta, marinara sauce, red onion, black olive, garlic, fresh basil, parmesan, mozzarella cheese
More about Ambrogio 15 at Skydeck Del Mar
Ambrogio 15 at Skydeck Del Mar
12841 El Camino Real, Suite, San Diego
|Vegetarian Pizza
|$22.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Eggplant, Cherry Tomato, Ricotta, Pesto and Basil