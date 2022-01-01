Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV

9800 mira lee way, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV
Item pic

 

BCB Cafe

1010 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$4.25
More about BCB Cafe
Item pic

BAGELS

Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel - Seaport Village

813 W Harbor Dr, San Diego

Avg 3.5 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$3.50
More about Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel - Seaport Village
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
Jennings House Café image

SMOKED SALMON

Jennings House Café

1018 Rosecrans St, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (416 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$4.35
More about Jennings House Café
Cinnamon Roll image

 

The Olive Baking Company

735 A SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$3.95
More about The Olive Baking Company
af72ef26-e653-4939-814d-82be156c5316 image

 

The Olive Cafe

805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$11.95
Cinnamon rolls grilled in egg, topped
with banana slices, strawberries, icing, &
powdered sugar
More about The Olive Cafe
Item pic

ICE CREAM • MACARONS

GuilTea Cravings

5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (3351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon rolls$2.50
Buttery soft, gooey cinnamon sweet, and extra fluffy homemade cinnamon rolls.
More about GuilTea Cravings
Kensington Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Kensington Cafe

4141 Adams Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.2 (3871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CINNAMON ROLL PANCAKES$13.00
2 house pancakes with candied walnuts, nutmeg, and cinnamon sugar topped with a cream cheese frosting and powdered sugar. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
More about Kensington Cafe
Item pic

 

Moe Coffee-Northpark

4195 Suite 104 Kanas St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
(V) Cinnamon Roll
Cinnamon Roll
More about Moe Coffee-Northpark
Item pic

 

Moe Coffee

2542 State Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
(V) Cinnamon Roll
Cinnamon Roll
More about Moe Coffee
Item pic

 

Phatties Bake Shop

4143 Voltair ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$6.50
PLEASE NOTE - All delivered rolls come with drizzle on the side and un-toasted in order to accommodate for potential delivery delays.
More about Phatties Bake Shop
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden

1429 Island Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (166 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$4.00
More about Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden
CINNAMON ROLL image

SEAFOOD

Hob Nob Hill

2271 First Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1710 reviews)
Takeout
CINNAMON ROLL$4.00
More about Hob Nob Hill
Cinnamon Rolls image

COOKIES • CUPCAKES • CAKES

Starry Lane Bakery

3925 Fourth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (428 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Rolls$5.75
Sweet and spicy, tender with just a hint of chew, it looks, feels, and tastes just like you've always wanted a gluten free cinnamon roll to taste like. All of our recipes take time to develop, but clocking in at over 2 years, these cinnamon rolls were a true labor of love
More about Starry Lane Bakery
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe

2750 Dewey Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (972 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brioche Cinnamon Roll$5.95
Raisin Brioche Cinnamon Roll$5.95
More about Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe

