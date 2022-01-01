Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in San Jose

Go
San Jose restaurants
Toast

San Jose restaurants that serve kebabs

Item pic

 

Küsan Uyghur Cuisine

1516 N 4th Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lamb Kebab (2 Skewers)$8.95
Lamb, Cumin, and Chili powder. (Serve two skewers per order) (Gluten free)
Lamb Kebab & Polo Combo$53.85
Include two skewers of Lamb Kebab, Polo, Salads, Yogurt & Quail Eggs for each person, starting from three-person per order. (Required placing the order at least 4 hours in advance)
Chicken Kebab (2 Skewers)$8.00
Chicken, Cumin, and Chili powder. (Serve two skewers per order) (Gluten free)
More about Küsan Uyghur Cuisine
Consumer pic

 

ShaWOWrma Restaurant - 1505 South Winchester Boulevard

1505 South Winchester Boulevard, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kebab Plate$26.99
Beef Kebab. Two White Pita, Rice, Green Bean, and Israeli salad. Served With French Fries, Two Falafel Balls And Choice Of House Salad.
More about ShaWOWrma Restaurant - 1505 South Winchester Boulevard

Browse other tasty dishes in San Jose

Popcorn Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Pork Ribs

Waffles

Pork Dumplings

Baklava

Chips And Salsa

Tamales

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Jose to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

West San Jose

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Willow Glen

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Blossom Valley

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cambrian Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East San Jose

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Fairgrounds

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

North San Jose

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near San Jose to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (38 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (897 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (717 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (988 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston