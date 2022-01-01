Beef noodles in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve beef noodles
Bai Tong Thai
16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila
|Royal Beef Noodles
|$15.95
This dish features stir-fried wide rice noodles with oyster sauce in a ho wok, marinated ground beef, tomatoes, and onions. Served atop abed of fresh lettuce.
Kin Len
3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle
|Boat Noodles (Beef)
|$15.00
House beef soup with thin rice noodle, sliced of stewed beef, braised beef, beef meatballs. Based with beansprouts and morning glory. Topped with crackling pork skin.