Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef noodles in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve beef noodles

Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai

16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila

Avg 4.3 (5998 reviews)
Takeout
Royal Beef Noodles$15.95
This dish features stir-fried wide rice noodles with oyster sauce in a ho wok, marinated ground beef, tomatoes, and onions. Served atop abed of fresh lettuce.
More about Bai Tong Thai
Item pic

 

Kin Len

3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Boat Noodles (Beef)$15.00
House beef soup with thin rice noodle, sliced of stewed beef, braised beef, beef meatballs. Based with beansprouts and morning glory. Topped with crackling pork skin.
More about Kin Len
Restaurant banner

 

Six Pack Foods

5000 University Way NE suite a, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
牛肉炸酱面 Beef spicy sauce noodle$12.99
红烧牛腩盖码粉/面 Braised beef brisket noodle soup$14.99
Served with bok choy.
麻辣酸菜牛肉盖码粉/面 Spicy sauerkraut beef noodle soup$15.99
Served with bok choy.
More about Six Pack Foods

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Quiche

Chicken Curry

Mussels

Sliders

Thai Tea

Rice Bowls

Dumplings

Shrimp Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston