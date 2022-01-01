Fish tacos in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve fish tacos
Macleod’s
5200 BALLARD AVE NW, Seattle
|Fish Tacos
|$19.00
3 pieces of fried or seared line-caught wild Alaskan cod topped with cabbage, pico de gallo & chipotle aioli. Served on flour tortillas with a side of house-made habanero sauce.
Poquitos Seattle
1000 E Pike St, Seattle
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$18.00
Grilled or beer battered Mahi Mahi served with cabbage, pico de gallo, aioli, and cilantro. (Beer battered - (G)) Served with three local corn tortillas, rice & beans.
Denny Lodge
501 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle
|FISH TACOS
|$15.50
Three grilled cod tacos with our spicy slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo and stuffed in a grilled corn tortilla.
Add avocado for $2.
*Gluten free
The Matador - West Seattle
4546 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$12.50
El Camino Fremont
607 N 35th St, Seattle
|2x Fish Tacos Only
|$11.50
2 halibut tacos, marinated in achiote and chipotle, white cabbage citrus slaw, salsa fresca & chipotle mayo
|Fish Taco Plate
|$15.50
2 halibut tacos, marinated in achiote and chipotle, white cabbage citrus slaw, salsa fresca & chipotle mayo. Served with spanish rice and choice of beans
Elliott's Oyster House
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100, Seattle
|Fish Taco
|$16.00
Fresh rock fish, Sonoran seasoning, corn tortilla, avocado mousse, pickled jalapenos, cabbage, salsa rojo, chips.
Pecado Bueno - Eastlake - 2356 Eastlake Ave E
2356 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle
|Fish Tacos (3)
|$14.95
Beer battered Alaskan cod, coleslaw, pico de gallo, and tartar sauce crema. Choice of corn or flour tortilla
The MARKET - Downtown Seattle
1300 1st ave, Seattle
|ROCK FISH TACOS
|$16.00
Two corn tortillas, beer battered rockfish,
Napa cabbage, honey chili aioli, mango
salsa, queso fresco, and cilantro sauce
Laredos Grill
555 Aloha st, Seattle
|Grilled Fish Taco Plate
|$18.50
3 corn tortillas with grilled cod fish, chipotle crema slaw, pico & salsa verde. Served with rice & beans
|Blackened Fish Taco Plate
|$18.50
3 corn tortillas with blackened cod fish, chipotle crema slaw, pico & salsa verde. Served with rice & beans
Lucky Louie Fish Shack
17801 International Blvd, Seattle
|FISH TACOS
|$14.99
Two Tacos with Tortilla Chips & Salsa. Crispy Wild Alaska Pollock, soft white corn tortillas, Verde tartar, shredded cabbage, fresh tomato pico.
Seatown Market & Fish Fry
2010 Western Ave, Seattle
|Fish Tacos
|$19.00
Three Alaskan cod tacos with ginger slaw, avocado and cilantro crema, pickled red onion
gluten free
Pecado Bueno - Fremont
4307 Fremont Ave N, Seattle
|Fish Tacos (2)
|$11.50
Beer battered Alaskan cod, coleslaw, pico de gallo, and tartar sauce crema. Choice of corn or flour tortilla
|Fish Tacos (3)
|$14.95
Beer battered Alaskan cod, coleslaw, pico de gallo, and tartar sauce crema. Choice of corn or flour tortilla
El Sirenito
5901 Airport Way S, Seattle
|Fish Tacos (1)
|$5.00
Wild caught rockfish battered and fried, served on a house made tortilla topped with crema, avocado mousse, cabbage, pickled onions & pico de gallo.
BARRIO
1420 12th Ave, Seattle
|BAJA FISH TACO
|$6.00
cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aïoli, cilantro
Little Water Cantina
2865 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle
|Baja Style Fried Fish Tacos (2)
|$14.00
Beer-battered, spice-rubbed and deep-fired Alaskan cod with cabbage, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, avocado crema, and cilantro in corn tortillas.
|Kids' Fried Fish Taco, Rice & Beans
|$8.00
Plain fried fish taco, red rice topped with cilantro, and choice of beans topped with cotija cheese.
|Grilled Fish Tacos (2)
|$14.00
Spice-rubbed and sauteed Alaskan cod with cabbage, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, avocado crema, and cilantro in corn tortillas.
Rocket Taco Seattle
602 19th Ave. E., Seattle
|*Deluxe Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Three hand-made tortillas filled with chili-rubbed cod, topped with pineapple salsa, cabbage and coconut crema. Served with a side of smoky beans.
|*Traditional Fish Tacos
|$11.00
Three hand-made tortillas filled with chili-rubbed cod, topped with cilantro and white onion. Served with a side of smoky beans.