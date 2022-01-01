Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve fish tacos

Fish Tacos image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Macleod’s

5200 BALLARD AVE NW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (876 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Tacos$19.00
3 pieces of fried or seared line-caught wild Alaskan cod topped with cabbage, pico de gallo & chipotle aioli. Served on flour tortillas with a side of house-made habanero sauce.
More about Macleod’s
Baja Fish Tacos image

 

Poquitos Seattle

1000 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Fish Tacos$18.00
Grilled or beer battered Mahi Mahi served with cabbage, pico de gallo, aioli, and cilantro. (Beer battered - (G)) Served with three local corn tortillas, rice & beans.
More about Poquitos Seattle
FISH TACOS image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Denny Lodge

501 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (821 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FISH TACOS$15.50
Three grilled cod tacos with our spicy slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo and stuffed in a grilled corn tortilla.
Add avocado for $2.
*Gluten free
More about Denny Lodge
The Matador image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Matador - West Seattle

4546 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1006 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baja Fish Tacos$12.50
More about The Matador - West Seattle
Item pic

 

El Camino Fremont

607 N 35th St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1439 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
2x Fish Tacos Only$11.50
2 halibut tacos, marinated in achiote and chipotle, white cabbage citrus slaw, salsa fresca & chipotle mayo
Fish Taco Plate$15.50
2 halibut tacos, marinated in achiote and chipotle, white cabbage citrus slaw, salsa fresca & chipotle mayo. Served with spanish rice and choice of beans
More about El Camino Fremont
Elliott's Oyster House image

SEAFOOD

Elliott's Oyster House

1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (12462 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Taco$16.00
Fresh rock fish, Sonoran seasoning, corn tortilla, avocado mousse, pickled jalapenos, cabbage, salsa rojo, chips.
More about Elliott's Oyster House
Banner pic

 

Pecado Bueno - Eastlake - 2356 Eastlake Ave E

2356 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Tacos (3)$14.95
Beer battered Alaskan cod, coleslaw, pico de gallo, and tartar sauce crema. Choice of corn or flour tortilla
More about Pecado Bueno - Eastlake - 2356 Eastlake Ave E
MARKET'S FISH TACOS image

 

The MARKET - Downtown Seattle

1300 1st ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
ROCK FISH TACOS$16.00
Two corn tortillas, beer battered rockfish,
Napa cabbage, honey chili aioli, mango
salsa, queso fresco, and cilantro sauce
More about The MARKET - Downtown Seattle
Fogon Cocina Mexicana image

 

Fogon Cocina Mexicana

600 E Pine Street, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Fish Taco$8.00
More about Fogon Cocina Mexicana
Item pic

 

Laredos Grill

555 Aloha st, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (785 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Fish Taco Plate$18.50
3 corn tortillas with grilled cod fish, chipotle crema slaw, pico & salsa verde. Served with rice & beans
Blackened Fish Taco Plate$18.50
3 corn tortillas with blackened cod fish, chipotle crema slaw, pico & salsa verde. Served with rice & beans
More about Laredos Grill
Item pic

 

Lucky Louie Fish Shack

17801 International Blvd, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
FISH TACOS$14.99
Two Tacos with Tortilla Chips & Salsa. Crispy Wild Alaska Pollock, soft white corn tortillas, Verde tartar, shredded cabbage, fresh tomato pico.
More about Lucky Louie Fish Shack
Fish Tacos image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Seatown Market & Fish Fry

2010 Western Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (1679 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Tacos$19.00
Three Alaskan cod tacos with ginger slaw, avocado and cilantro crema, pickled red onion
gluten free
More about Seatown Market & Fish Fry
Consumer pic

 

Pecado Bueno - Fremont

4307 Fremont Ave N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Tacos (2)$11.50
Beer battered Alaskan cod, coleslaw, pico de gallo, and tartar sauce crema. Choice of corn or flour tortilla
Fish Tacos (3)$14.95
Beer battered Alaskan cod, coleslaw, pico de gallo, and tartar sauce crema. Choice of corn or flour tortilla
More about Pecado Bueno - Fremont
Fish Tacos (1) image

SEAFOOD

El Sirenito

5901 Airport Way S, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (404 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos (1)$5.00
Wild caught rockfish battered and fried, served on a house made tortilla topped with crema, avocado mousse, cabbage, pickled onions & pico de gallo.
More about El Sirenito
BAJA FISH TACO image

 

BARRIO

1420 12th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
BAJA FISH TACO$6.00
cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aïoli, cilantro
More about BARRIO
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Little Water Cantina

2865 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Style Fried Fish Tacos (2)$14.00
Beer-battered, spice-rubbed and deep-fired Alaskan cod with cabbage, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, avocado crema, and cilantro in corn tortillas.
Kids' Fried Fish Taco, Rice & Beans$8.00
Plain fried fish taco, red rice topped with cilantro, and choice of beans topped with cotija cheese.
Grilled Fish Tacos (2)$14.00
Spice-rubbed and sauteed Alaskan cod with cabbage, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, avocado crema, and cilantro in corn tortillas.
More about Little Water Cantina
Rocket Taco image

TACOS

Rocket Taco Seattle

602 19th Ave. E., Seattle

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
Takeout
*Deluxe Fish Tacos$14.00
Three hand-made tortillas filled with chili-rubbed cod, topped with pineapple salsa, cabbage and coconut crema. Served with a side of smoky beans.
*Traditional Fish Tacos$11.00
Three hand-made tortillas filled with chili-rubbed cod, topped with cilantro and white onion. Served with a side of smoky beans.
More about Rocket Taco Seattle

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Rigatoni

Pork Fried Rice

Bacon Egg Sandwiches

Boneless Wings

Quiche

Patty Melts

Prawns

Chicken Katsu

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston