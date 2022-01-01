Turkey clubs in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Cloud City Coffee
8801 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$12.40
Turkey, Bacon, Red Onion, Avocado, Cucumber, Spinach, and dijoinaise dressing
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DeLuxe Bar & Grill
625 Broadway E, Seattle
|Turkey Avocado Club
|$17.00
House Roasted Turkey Breast, Fresh Greens, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Crisp Bacon, Sharp White Cheddar, served on Sourdough
Mainstay Provisions - Ballard
612 NW 65th St, Seattle
|Roasted Turkey Sandwich
|$15.00
House-roasted turkey breast on toasted rustic white bread. With habanero dijonaise, bibb lettuce, roasted tomato, shaved white onion and white cheddar cheese.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RoRo BBQ
3620 Stone Way N, Seattle
|Smoked Turkey Club
|$16.99
house-smoked turkey breast, thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic mayo, served on a ciabatta roll
|Turkey Club Slider
|$6.50
|Smoked Turkey Club
|$12.99
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Serious Pie Ballard
5118 14th Ave NW, Seattle
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$13.00
smoked turkey, beechers pimento cheese, pickled prosser peppers, shredded romaine lettuce
Post Pike Bar & Cafe
212A Braodway E, SEATTLE
|Spicy Red Pepper Turkey Club
|$12.00
House-made spicy red pepper aioli, turkey, bacon, romaine and tomatoes. Served cold on a sandwich roll
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRUITS
Jucivana Bar & Coffee - 110 Boren Ave S
110 Boren Ave S, Seattle
|Turkey Sandwich
|$6.99
Grain Bread, Deli Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato Onion, Cucumber, Pepper jack Cheese
Mayo & Mustard