Turkey clubs in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Cloud City Coffee

8801 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club Wrap$12.40
Turkey, Bacon, Red Onion, Avocado, Cucumber, Spinach, and dijoinaise dressing
More about Cloud City Coffee
DeLuxe Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DeLuxe Bar & Grill

625 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (703 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Avocado Club$17.00
House Roasted Turkey Breast, Fresh Greens, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Crisp Bacon, Sharp White Cheddar, served on Sourdough
More about DeLuxe Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Mainstay Provisions - Ballard

612 NW 65th St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Turkey Sandwich$15.00
House-roasted turkey breast on toasted rustic white bread. With habanero dijonaise, bibb lettuce, roasted tomato, shaved white onion and white cheddar cheese.
More about Mainstay Provisions - Ballard
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RoRo BBQ

3620 Stone Way N, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (2784 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Turkey Club$16.99
house-smoked turkey breast, thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic mayo, served on a ciabatta roll
Turkey Club Slider$6.50
Smoked Turkey Club$12.99
More about RoRo BBQ
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Serious Pie Ballard

5118 14th Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1004 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$13.00
smoked turkey, beechers pimento cheese, pickled prosser peppers, shredded romaine lettuce
More about Serious Pie Ballard
Item pic

 

Post Pike Bar & Cafe

212A Braodway E, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Red Pepper Turkey Club$12.00
House-made spicy red pepper aioli, turkey, bacon, romaine and tomatoes. Served cold on a sandwich roll
More about Post Pike Bar & Cafe
Jucivana Bar & Coffee image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRUITS

Jucivana Bar & Coffee - 110 Boren Ave S

110 Boren Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$6.99
Grain Bread, Deli Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato Onion, Cucumber, Pepper jack Cheese
Mayo & Mustard
More about Jucivana Bar & Coffee - 110 Boren Ave S
Banner pic

 

Madison Kitchen - 4122 East Madison Street

4122 East Madison Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Turkey Sandwich w/Fruit$7.25
A Plain Turkey and Cheese Sandwich on Sourdough Bread Served with a Small Side of Fruit.
More about Madison Kitchen - 4122 East Madison Street

