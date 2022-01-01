Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Soft shell crabs in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve soft shell crabs

Momiji image

SUSHI

Momiji

1522 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2985 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Soft Shell Crab$19.00
served w/ wild greens & ponzu sauce
More about Momiji
Momiji SLU image

SUSHI

Momiji SLU

731 Bell Street, Seattle

Avg 4 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Soft Shell Crab$19.00
served w/ wild greens & ponzu sauce
More about Momiji SLU
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi - Tukwila

468 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Avg 4.5 (4147 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Soft Shell Crab$8.50
Whole fried soft shell crab served with sweet sauce.
More about Trapper's Sushi - Tukwila
Item pic

 

Pablo Y Pablo

1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FRIED SOFT SHELL CRAB TACO$7.50
cabbage, chipotle aïoli, green onion, pico de gallo
More about Pablo Y Pablo
The Crawfish Hut image

 

The Crawfish Hut

15706 1st Avenue South, Burien

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soft-Shell Crab Basket (3)$18.00
Comes with 3 Soft-Shell crab with your option of Regular, Cajun, Sweet Potato Fries, or Tator Tots.
More about The Crawfish Hut
Umi Sake House image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Umi Sake House

2230 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (8197 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Soft Shell Crab$19.00
deep fried, cilantro aioli, spring mix, 7 spiced sesame oil
More about Umi Sake House

