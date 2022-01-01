Soft shell crabs in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve soft shell crabs
More about Momiji
SUSHI
Momiji
1522 12th Ave, Seattle
|Soft Shell Crab
|$19.00
served w/ wild greens & ponzu sauce
More about Momiji SLU
SUSHI
Momiji SLU
731 Bell Street, Seattle
|Soft Shell Crab
|$19.00
served w/ wild greens & ponzu sauce
More about Trapper's Sushi - Tukwila
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi - Tukwila
468 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila
|*Soft Shell Crab
|$8.50
Whole fried soft shell crab served with sweet sauce.
More about Pablo Y Pablo
Pablo Y Pablo
1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE
|FRIED SOFT SHELL CRAB TACO
|$7.50
cabbage, chipotle aïoli, green onion, pico de gallo
More about The Crawfish Hut
The Crawfish Hut
15706 1st Avenue South, Burien
|Soft-Shell Crab Basket (3)
|$18.00
Comes with 3 Soft-Shell crab with your option of Regular, Cajun, Sweet Potato Fries, or Tator Tots.