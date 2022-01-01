Philly cheesesteaks in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
FRENCH FRIES
Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
255 SW 152nd St, Burien
|Black Angus Philly Cheese Steak -
|$15.50
Black Angus flat iron steak shaved thin and grilled with braised onions and melted American cheese. Add green peppers or mushrooms for $0.50 each.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
88 Yesler Way, Seattle
|Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe
1505 10th Ave, Seattle
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$14.50
Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
12537 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle
|Black Angus Philly Cheese Steak -
|$15.50
Black Angus flat iron steak shaved thin and grilled with braised onions and melted American cheese. Add green peppers or mushrooms for $0.50 each.
FRENCH FRIES
Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle
4720 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Black Angus Philly Cheese Steak -
|$15.50
Black Angus flat iron steak shaved thin and grilled with braised onions and melted American cheese. Add green peppers or mushrooms for $0.50 each.