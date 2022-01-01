Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien

255 SW 152nd St, Burien

Avg 4.2 (1193 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Black Angus Philly Cheese Steak -$15.50
Black Angus flat iron steak shaved thin and grilled with braised onions and melted American cheese. Add green peppers or mushrooms for $0.50 each.
More about Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

88 Yesler Way, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (5414 reviews)
Takeout
Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
More about Fat Shack
Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe image

 

Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe

1505 10th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Philly Cheesesteak$14.50
More about Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe
Item pic

 

Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City

12537 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Black Angus Philly Cheese Steak -$15.50
Black Angus flat iron steak shaved thin and grilled with braised onions and melted American cheese. Add green peppers or mushrooms for $0.50 each.
More about Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle

4720 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (2615 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Black Angus Philly Cheese Steak -$15.50
Black Angus flat iron steak shaved thin and grilled with braised onions and melted American cheese. Add green peppers or mushrooms for $0.50 each.
More about Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Bacon Egg Sandwiches

Risotto

Chai Tea

Yellow Curry

Pretzels

Sashimi

Chicken Noodle Soup

Green Beans

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston