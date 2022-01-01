Cobbler in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve cobbler
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Jack's BBQ
3924 Airport Way S, Seattle
|Peach Cobbler
|$10.00
Classic, no twists, this one is simple-served hot and delicious! Each one baked in cast iron. The batter is similar to the French pastry called a Financier-fluffy, crisp on the edges, and buttery.
SMOKED SALMON
Portage Bay Cafe - on Roosevelt
4130 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
|Oatmeal Cobbler French Toast
|$17.00
Classic french toast, oatmeal-crumb crust, local fruit compote, lemon crème anglaise, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Portage Bay Cafe - - Ballard
2821 NW Market Suite C, Seattle
|Oatmeal Cobbler French Toast
|$17.00
Classic french toast, oatmeal-crumb crust, local fruit compote, lemon crème anglaise, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Portage Bay Cafe - on 65th
900 NE 65th, Seattle
|Oatmeal Cobbler French Toast
|$17.00
Classic french toast, oatmeal-crumb crust, local fruit compote, lemon crème anglaise, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Portage Bay Cafe - South Lake Union
391 Terry Ave N, Seattle
|Oatmeal Cobbler French Toast
|$17.00
Classic french toast, oatmeal-crumb crust, local fruit compote, lemon crème anglaise, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Skylark Cafe and Club
3803 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle
|Peach Cobbler Empanada
|$7.00
BANANA CREAM, WAFFLE, FRIED PLANTAINS,
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
JaK's Grill Laurelhurst
3701 NE 45th St, Seattle
|Seasonal Cobbler
|$9.00
Baked to order and served à la mode.
Jack's BBQ - South Lake Union
238 9th Ave North, Seattle
|Peach Cobbler For 2
|$10.00