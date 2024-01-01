Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado rolls in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve avocado rolls

Avocado Roll image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi - Seattle

2675 NE Village Lane, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (401 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado Roll$8.00
Avocado 6 pcs. / seaweed outside
More about Bamboo Sushi - Seattle
Momiji image

SUSHI

Momiji

1522 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2985 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Avocado Roll$6.00
More about Momiji
Matsu image

SUSHI

Matsu

501 Stadium Place S, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (422 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado & Cucumber Roll$7.00
Avocado Roll$7.00
More about Matsu
Momiji SLU image

SUSHI

Momiji SLU

731 Bell Street, Seattle

Avg 4 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Avocado Roll$6.00
More about Momiji SLU
Consumer pic

 

Japonessa Sushi Cocina - Seattle

1400 1st Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HH Avocado Roll$5.00
Vegetarian
More about Japonessa Sushi Cocina - Seattle
Sushi Kappo Tamura image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Sushi Kappo Tamura

2968 Eastlake Avenue East, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (3207 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cucumber And Avocado Roll$7.00
Black Cod, Avocado and Cucumber Roll$15.00
Marinated and grilled black cod (sustainable alternative to Unagi) with avocado and cucumber
Avocado Roll$6.00
More about Sushi Kappo Tamura
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi - Tukwila

468 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Avg 4.5 (4147 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Avocado Roll$5.00
Plain avocado roll
More about Trapper's Sushi - Tukwila
Umi Sake House image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Umi Sake House

2230 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (8197 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Avocado Roll$6.00
Avocado Cucumber Roll$7.00
More about Umi Sake House

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Italian Salad

Cornbread

Wedge Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Karaage

Steamed Broccoli

Crab Rolls

Tom Yum Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1178 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (715 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (775 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (396 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (313 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston