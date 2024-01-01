Avocado rolls in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve avocado rolls
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi - Seattle
2675 NE Village Lane, Seattle
|Avocado Roll
|$8.00
Avocado 6 pcs. / seaweed outside
Japonessa Sushi Cocina - Seattle
1400 1st Ave, Seattle
|HH Avocado Roll
|$5.00
Vegetarian
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Sushi Kappo Tamura
2968 Eastlake Avenue East, Seattle
|Cucumber And Avocado Roll
|$7.00
|Black Cod, Avocado and Cucumber Roll
|$15.00
Marinated and grilled black cod (sustainable alternative to Unagi) with avocado and cucumber
|Avocado Roll
|$6.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi - Tukwila
468 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila
|*Avocado Roll
|$5.00
Plain avocado roll