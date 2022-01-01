Beef soup in Seattle

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef Mala Tang Soup image

NOODLES

Fan Tang

360 Corporate Dr N, Tukwila

Avg 4.6 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Mala Tang Soup$12.50
牛肉麻辣烫 - A Chinese hot & spicy street food with braised beef, Enoki mushroom, fried chicken bites, vegetables and glass noodle in bone broth.
More about Fan Tang
Restaurant banner

 

Six Pack Foods

5000 University Way NE suite a, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
红烧牛腩盖码粉/面 Braised beef brisket noodle soup$14.99
Served with bok choy.
麻辣酸菜牛肉盖码粉/面 Spicy sauerkraut beef noodle soup$15.99
Served with bok choy.
萝卜蒸牛腩盖码粉/面 Steamed beef brisket with radish noodle soup$12.99
Served with bok choy.
More about Six Pack Foods

Map

Map

