Beef soup in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve beef soup
More about Fan Tang
NOODLES
Fan Tang
360 Corporate Dr N, Tukwila
|Beef Mala Tang Soup
|$12.50
牛肉麻辣烫 - A Chinese hot & spicy street food with braised beef, Enoki mushroom, fried chicken bites, vegetables and glass noodle in bone broth.
More about Six Pack Foods
Six Pack Foods
5000 University Way NE suite a, Seattle
|红烧牛腩盖码粉/面 Braised beef brisket noodle soup
|$14.99
Served with bok choy.
|麻辣酸菜牛肉盖码粉/面 Spicy sauerkraut beef noodle soup
|$15.99
Served with bok choy.
|萝卜蒸牛腩盖码粉/面 Steamed beef brisket with radish noodle soup
|$12.99
Served with bok choy.