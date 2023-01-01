Caramel cake in Seattle

Our dark decadence cake is filled with a salted caramel pastry cream and our very own pacific coast sea salt caramel; on the side we are serving a scoop of Bluebird vanilla bean ice cream that has been draped in an olive oil magic shell and a salted butter cookie nestled on top of even more of our artisan dry burned pacific coast sea salt caramel sauce. In support of reviving the PNWs culturally important salmon populations, and Washington Wild’s recent campaigns regarding salmon in the Snake River, Wild Olympics, and more- Hot Cakes will be donating 10% of the months sales from this cake to Washington Wild to further their efforts in defense of our wild places and the animals that call them home.

Allergens: Contains CORN, DAIRY & GLUTEN. CAN be made gluten free by omitting the butter cookie.

