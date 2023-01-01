Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caramel cake in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve caramel cake

Hot Cakes - Ballard

5427 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Salted Caramel Molten Cake (CAKE OF THE MONTH)$13.00
Our dark decadence cake is filled with a salted caramel pastry cream and our very own pacific coast sea salt caramel; on the side we are serving a scoop of Bluebird vanilla bean ice cream that has been draped in an olive oil magic shell and a salted butter cookie nestled on top of even more of our artisan dry burned pacific coast sea salt caramel sauce. In support of reviving the PNWs culturally important salmon populations, and Washington Wild’s recent campaigns regarding salmon in the Snake River, Wild Olympics, and more- Hot Cakes will be donating 10% of the months sales from this cake to Washington Wild to further their efforts in defense of our wild places and the animals that call them home.
Allergens: Contains CORN, DAIRY & GLUTEN. CAN be made gluten free by omitting the butter cookie.
Hot Cakes

1650 E Olive Way, Seattle

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

JaK's Grill West Seattle

4548 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Caramel Lava Cake$9.00
Warm chocolate torte filled with caramel and topped with chopped walnuts. Served with chocolate sauce and à la mode.
