Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seafood bisque in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve seafood bisque

Item pic

 

Pike Place Chowder - 1530 Post Alley

1530 Post Alley, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seafood Bisque$9.45
Pacific cod, Northwest salmon, Oregon Bay srhimp in a creamy tomato-based broth
FROZEN Seafood Bisque (32 oz. / 1 Quart)$20.95
FROZEN 32 oz (1 quart) chowder, ready to heat-and-eat or freeze up to 6 months. The same award-winning recipe served in our restaurants. Delectable medley of Pacific Cod, Northwest Salmon, Oregon Bay Shrimp, flavored with fresh basil and simmered in a creamy tomato-based broth. Ingredients: Salmon, Cod, Crab, Bay Shrimp, Garlic, Black Pepper, Sea Salt, Tomato-Basil-Cream Broth, Shellfish Stock, Cream, Butter, Flour Contents are perishable: freeze or refrigerate within two hours of delivery. Follow heating instructions carefully.
More about Pike Place Chowder - 1530 Post Alley
Item pic

 

Pike Place Chowder - Pacific Place - 600 Pine St

600 Pine St, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FROZEN Seafood Bisque (32 oz. / 1 Quart)$23.95
FROZEN 32 oz (1 quart) chowder, ready to heat-and-eat or freeze up to 6 months. The same award-winning recipe served in our restaurants. Delectable medley of Pacific Cod, Northwest Salmon, Oregon Bay Shrimp, flavored with fresh basil and simmered in a creamy tomato-based broth. Ingredients: Salmon, Cod, Crab, Bay Shrimp, Garlic, Black Pepper, Sea Salt, Tomato-Basil-Cream Broth, Shellfish Stock, Cream, Butter, Flour Contents are perishable: freeze or refrigerate within two hours of delivery. Follow heating instructions carefully.
Seafood Bisque$9.45
Pacific cod, Northwest salmon, Oregon Bay srhimp in a creamy tomato-based broth
More about Pike Place Chowder - Pacific Place - 600 Pine St

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Mac And Cheese

Chocolate Cannolis

Patty Melts

Chicken Soup

Tarts

Croissant Sandwiches

Strawberry Shortcake

Muffins

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston