Seafood bisque in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve seafood bisque
More about Pike Place Chowder - 1530 Post Alley
Pike Place Chowder - 1530 Post Alley
1530 Post Alley, Seattle
|Seafood Bisque
|$9.45
Pacific cod, Northwest salmon, Oregon Bay srhimp in a creamy tomato-based broth
|FROZEN Seafood Bisque (32 oz. / 1 Quart)
|$20.95
FROZEN 32 oz (1 quart) chowder, ready to heat-and-eat or freeze up to 6 months. The same award-winning recipe served in our restaurants. Delectable medley of Pacific Cod, Northwest Salmon, Oregon Bay Shrimp, flavored with fresh basil and simmered in a creamy tomato-based broth. Ingredients: Salmon, Cod, Crab, Bay Shrimp, Garlic, Black Pepper, Sea Salt, Tomato-Basil-Cream Broth, Shellfish Stock, Cream, Butter, Flour Contents are perishable: freeze or refrigerate within two hours of delivery. Follow heating instructions carefully.
More about Pike Place Chowder - Pacific Place - 600 Pine St
Pike Place Chowder - Pacific Place - 600 Pine St
600 Pine St, Seattle
|FROZEN Seafood Bisque (32 oz. / 1 Quart)
|$23.95
FROZEN 32 oz (1 quart) chowder, ready to heat-and-eat or freeze up to 6 months. The same award-winning recipe served in our restaurants. Delectable medley of Pacific Cod, Northwest Salmon, Oregon Bay Shrimp, flavored with fresh basil and simmered in a creamy tomato-based broth. Ingredients: Salmon, Cod, Crab, Bay Shrimp, Garlic, Black Pepper, Sea Salt, Tomato-Basil-Cream Broth, Shellfish Stock, Cream, Butter, Flour Contents are perishable: freeze or refrigerate within two hours of delivery. Follow heating instructions carefully.
|Seafood Bisque
|$9.45
Pacific cod, Northwest salmon, Oregon Bay srhimp in a creamy tomato-based broth