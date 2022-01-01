Chef salad in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve chef salad
More about NY NY Pizza
NY NY Pizza
11203 Sheldon Road, Tamps
|Chef Salad
|$10.00
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, ham, and turkey.
More about New York New York Ybor City-
New York New York Ybor City-
1512 East 7th Ave, Tampa
|Chef Salad
|$10.00
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, ham, and turkey.
More about Marina's Pizza & Pasta
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Marina's Pizza & Pasta
12121 W. Linebaugh Ave, Tampa
|Chef Salad
|$8.50
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, onions, ham, cheese, and turkey
More about NY NY Pizza
NY NY Pizza
10053 N Dale Mabry Highway, Carrollwood
|Chef Salad
|$10.00
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, ham, and turkey.
More about NY NY Pizza
NY NY Pizza
533 South Howard Avenue, tampa
|Chef Salad
|$10.00
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, ham, and turkey.