Chef salad in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve chef salad

NY NY Pizza image

 

NY NY Pizza

11203 Sheldon Road, Tamps

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$10.00
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, ham, and turkey.
More about NY NY Pizza
New York New York Ybor City- image

 

New York New York Ybor City-

1512 East 7th Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$10.00
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, ham, and turkey.
More about New York New York Ybor City-
Marina's Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Marina's Pizza & Pasta

12121 W. Linebaugh Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.5 (1355 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$8.50
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, onions, ham, cheese, and turkey
More about Marina's Pizza & Pasta
NY NY Pizza image

 

NY NY Pizza

10053 N Dale Mabry Highway, Carrollwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$10.00
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, ham, and turkey.
More about NY NY Pizza
Consumer pic

 

PhillyPhlava

13149 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste E, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
ITALIAN CHEF SALAD$10.95
More about PhillyPhlava
NY NY Pizza image

 

NY NY Pizza

533 South Howard Avenue, tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$10.00
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, ham, and turkey.
More about NY NY Pizza
New York New York Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

New York New York Pizza

5509 East Fowler Ave, Temple Terrace

Avg 4.5 (1180 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$10.00
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, ham, and turkey.
More about New York New York Pizza

