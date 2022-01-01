Pudding in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve pudding
Bird & Bone Tampa
4812 N Dale Mabry HW, Tampa
|Wife Hales' Bourbon Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Custard Texas Toast, White Chocolate, Maple Butter Syrup, Bourbon, Pecans
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|BREAD PUDDING
|$8.95
Our homemade croissant bread pudding with pecans and raisins soaked in our rich custard for 24 hours then baked to perfection.
FLOCALE - Food. Drink. Art. Music.
5910 North Florida Avenue, Tampa
|SMALL CARAMEL BANANA PUDDING
|$2.50
Our house made banana pudding with a caramel banana sauce and our own little twist!
|LARGE CARAMEL BANANA PUDDING
|$4.50
Half Moon Seafood Company
11508 North 56th Street, Temple Terrace
|Banana Pudding
|$5.00
Hungry Greek- Carrollwood
10041 N. Dale Mabry hwy, Tampa
|Rice Pudding
|$3.49
Psomi
701 north howard ave, Tampa
|BRIOCHE BREAD PUDDING MUFFIN
|$4.00
brioche bread pudding with brown sugar streusel. Choice of chocolate or berry muffin.
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
Vale Food Co.
501 N Franklin St, Tampa
|BYO PB Chia Pudding Bowl
Vegan, non-dairy, almond milk base pudding with PB FIT Powder- loaded with omega 3s and fiber. Topped with granola and your choice of toppings.
|BYO Chia Pudding Bowl
Vegan, non-dairy, coconut milk base pudding - loaded with omega 3s and fiber. Topped with granola and your choice of toppings.
The Brisket Shoppe
3501 North Armenia Avenue, Tampa
|"Mami's Arroz con Leche" Cuban-Style Rice Pudding
|$6.00
Homemade creamy & sweet rice pudding with hints of vanilla and cinnamon ... ... as good as Pipo's in 1979
SMOOTHIES • TACOS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sweet Soul & MOOD
1101 S Howard Ave, Tampa
|PROTEIN VANILLA CHIA PUDDING BOWL
|$9.00
our house-made chia pudding made of chia seeds, almond milk, maple syrup and vanilla extract.
|PROBIOTIC TAPIOCA PUDDING BOWL
|$9.00
house-made tapioca pudding made of coconut milk, tapioca pearls, brown sugar, sea salt, vanilla and probiotics.
|PROTEIN COCONUT CHIA PUDDING BOWL
|$9.00
house-made chia pudding made of chia seeds, coconut milk, coconut water, agave syrup and blue algae powder.
Louis Pappas Fresh Greek
3409 Bay to Bay, Tampa
|Bread Pudding
|$6.00
Made with seasonal fruit, served warm with rich butter topping
Louis Pappas Marketplace
7877 Gunn Hwy #106, Tampa
|Bread Pudding
|$6.00
Made with seasonal fruit, served warm with rich butter topping
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Daily Eats
901 South Howard Ave, Tampa
|GRANOLA CHIA PUDDING
With blueberries, sliced banana and strawberries