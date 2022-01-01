Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve pudding

Item pic

 

Hungry Greek

12950 Race Track Rd., Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Pudding$3.49
More about Hungry Greek
Wife Hales' Bourbon Bread Pudding image

 

Bird & Bone Tampa

4812 N Dale Mabry HW, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wife Hales' Bourbon Bread Pudding$8.00
Custard Texas Toast, White Chocolate, Maple Butter Syrup, Bourbon, Pecans
More about Bird & Bone Tampa
Item pic

 

Hungry Greek

808 Franklin St, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Pudding$3.49
More about Hungry Greek
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill

3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (2748 reviews)
Takeout
BREAD PUDDING$8.95
Our homemade croissant bread pudding with pecans and raisins soaked in our rich custard for 24 hours then baked to perfection.
More about Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
Banner pic

 

FLOCALE - Food. Drink. Art. Music.

5910 North Florida Avenue, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SMALL CARAMEL BANANA PUDDING$2.50
Our house made banana pudding with a caramel banana sauce and our own little twist!
LARGE CARAMEL BANANA PUDDING$4.50
More about FLOCALE - Food. Drink. Art. Music.
Half Moon Seafood Company image

 

Half Moon Seafood Company

11508 North 56th Street, Temple Terrace

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Pudding$5.00
More about Half Moon Seafood Company
Item pic

 

Hungry Greek- Carrollwood

10041 N. Dale Mabry hwy, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice Pudding$3.49
More about Hungry Greek- Carrollwood
Item pic

 

Psomi

701 north howard ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BRIOCHE BREAD PUDDING MUFFIN$4.00
brioche bread pudding with brown sugar streusel. Choice of chocolate or berry muffin.
More about Psomi
BYO Chia Pudding Bowl image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

Vale Food Co.

501 N Franklin St, Tampa

Avg 4.5 (100 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BYO PB Chia Pudding Bowl
Vegan, non-dairy, almond milk base pudding with PB FIT Powder- loaded with omega 3s and fiber. Topped with granola and your choice of toppings.
BYO Chia Pudding Bowl
Vegan, non-dairy, coconut milk base pudding - loaded with omega 3s and fiber. Topped with granola and your choice of toppings.
More about Vale Food Co.
Item pic

 

The Brisket Shoppe

3501 North Armenia Avenue, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
"Mami's Arroz con Leche" Cuban-Style Rice Pudding$6.00
Homemade creamy & sweet rice pudding with hints of vanilla and cinnamon ... ... as good as Pipo's in 1979
More about The Brisket Shoppe
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • TACOS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sweet Soul & MOOD

1101 S Howard Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.6 (527 reviews)
Takeout
PROTEIN VANILLA CHIA PUDDING BOWL$9.00
our house-made chia pudding made of chia seeds, almond milk, maple syrup and vanilla extract.
PROBIOTIC TAPIOCA PUDDING BOWL$9.00
house-made tapioca pudding made of coconut milk, tapioca pearls, brown sugar, sea salt, vanilla and probiotics.
PROTEIN COCONUT CHIA PUDDING BOWL$9.00
house-made chia pudding made of chia seeds, coconut milk, coconut water, agave syrup and blue algae powder.
More about Sweet Soul & MOOD
Item pic

 

Louis Pappas Fresh Greek

3409 Bay to Bay, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$6.00
Made with seasonal fruit, served warm with rich butter topping
More about Louis Pappas Fresh Greek
Item pic

 

Louis Pappas Marketplace

7877 Gunn Hwy #106, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$6.00
Made with seasonal fruit, served warm with rich butter topping
More about Louis Pappas Marketplace
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Daily Eats

901 South Howard Ave, Tampa

Avg 4 (2251 reviews)
Takeout
GRANOLA CHIA PUDDING
With blueberries, sliced banana and strawberries
More about Daily Eats
King of the Coop- SOHO image

 

King of the Coop- SOHO

500 S Howard Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Banana Pudding
More about King of the Coop- SOHO

